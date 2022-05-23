Stocks to Watch: Paytm, BHEL, Sun Pharma, JK Tyre

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian indices on Friday advanced strongly, ending the week on a positive note after two straight weeks of losses, with solid gains recorded in market heavyweights Reliance, DRL, Nestle India, and L&T, among others.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:
Paytm: Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported widening of its consolidated loss to ₹761.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 on account of rise in payment processing charges and employees benefit expenses.
BHEL: State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Saturday returned to black posting ₹912.47 crore consolidated net profit in the March quarter, backed by higher income. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,036.32 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
Indiabulls Housing Finance: Mortgage financier Indiabulls Housing Finance Company reported an 11.23 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹307 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 on lower credit cost and higher profit from its co-lending business.
Sun Pharma: Drug major Sun Pharma is recalling around 10,500 bottles of a generic drug meant for the treatment of major depressive disorders in the US market following a customer complaint.
PGCIL: State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Saturday posted about 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹4,156.44 crore for the March 2022 quarter, backed by higher income. The company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹3,526.23 crore in the year-ago quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) said in a BSE filing.
Wheels India: Auto component manufacturer Wheels India has drawn up plans to invest about ₹155 crore towards expansion of construction equipment and aluminum wheels business during the current financial year, according to a company official.
Amara Raja Batteries: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 47.80 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹98.85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had posted a net profit of ₹189.38 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Arvind SmartSpaces: Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces on Friday reported a two-fold jump in net profit at ₹14 crore for the quarter ended March. Its profit stood at ₹6.6 crore in the year-ago period.
JK Tyre: JK Tyre & Industries on Friday reported 80 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹38.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, impacted by higher expenses primarily due to rise in input costs.
Karur Vysya Bank: South-based Karur Vysya Bank on Friday reported an over two-fold jump in its net profit to ₹213.47 crore in the March 2022 quarter on the back of a fall in bad loans. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹104.37 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.