Stocks to Watch: Paytm, Dalmia, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, HCL Tech

Godrej Agrovet: Godrej Agrovet on Monday said it has sold 3.92 acres of land in Tamil Nadu for ₹71.36 crore in two separate deals. In a regulatory filing, the company said it has entered into two sale deeds for the transfer of 3.92 acres situated at Ambattur, Tamil Nadu for a total consideration of ₹71.36 crore. The company has sold 0.65 acres to Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd for ₹11.83 crore. In another deal, it sold 3.27 acres to Minerva Veritas Data Centre Pvt Ltd for ₹59.53 crore.