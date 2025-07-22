Stocks to watch: Paytm, Dixon Technologies, Eternal, Bajaj Finance among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Paytm, Dixon Technologies, IRFC, IdeaForge Shares of Paytm, Dixon Technologies, IRFC, IdeaForge will remain in focus as the companies will be declaring Q1 results today.

Advertisement

Eternal Food delivery firm Eternal posted a sharp 90 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for Q1FY26, coming in at ₹25 crore compared to ₹253 crore in the same quarter last year.

Oberoi Realty The real estate company posted a 28% year-on-year drop in net profit, recording ₹421.2 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Mangalore Chemicals Renowned investor Dolly Khanna raised her holding in the small-cap multibagger stock Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers during the June 2025 quarter, as per the most recent shareholding disclosures.

Bajaj Finance The company said that Anup Kumar Saha has stepped down from his roles as managing director and board director, citing personal reasons for his resignation.

Advertisement

UltraTech Cement Kumar Mangalam Birla’s cement business is significantly ahead of its nearest rival, which is owned by fellow billionaire Gautam Adani.

Titan The company, via its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Holdings International FZCO, has signed an agreement to acquire a 67% stake in Damas LLC (UAE) — the current parent company of the Damas jewellery business across the GCC region — from Mannai Corporation.

State Bank of India SBI has mobilized ₹25,000 crore by allotting 30.6 crore shares to various qualified institutional investors—such as LIC, Societe Generale, HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC Mutual Fund, and Quant MF—at a price of ₹817 per share.

360 One WAM BC Asia Investments X Ltd is expected to offload approximately 1.5 crore shares, equivalent to a 3.7% stake in 360 One WAM Ltd, a wealth and asset management company, via a block deal, according to reports.

Advertisement

CIE Automotive The automotive component manufacturer posted a 6.2% year-on-year decline in net profit, reporting ₹203.5 crore for the first quarter compared to ₹217 crore in Q1FY25.