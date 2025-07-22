Subscribe

Stocks to watch: Paytm, Dixon Technologies, Eternal, Bajaj Finance among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Published22 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Paytm, Dixon Technologies, IRFC, IdeaForge

Shares of Paytm, Dixon Technologies, IRFC, IdeaForge will remain in focus as the companies will be declaring Q1 results today.

Eternal

Food delivery firm Eternal posted a sharp 90 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for Q1FY26, coming in at 25 crore compared to 253 crore in the same quarter last year.

Oberoi Realty

The real estate company posted a 28% year-on-year drop in net profit, recording 421.2 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Mangalore Chemicals

Renowned investor Dolly Khanna raised her holding in the small-cap multibagger stock Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers during the June 2025 quarter, as per the most recent shareholding disclosures.

Bajaj Finance

The company said that Anup Kumar Saha has stepped down from his roles as managing director and board director, citing personal reasons for his resignation.

UltraTech Cement

Kumar Mangalam Birla’s cement business is significantly ahead of its nearest rival, which is owned by fellow billionaire Gautam Adani.

Titan

The company, via its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Holdings International FZCO, has signed an agreement to acquire a 67% stake in Damas LLC (UAE) — the current parent company of the Damas jewellery business across the GCC region — from Mannai Corporation.

State Bank of India

SBI has mobilized 25,000 crore by allotting 30.6 crore shares to various qualified institutional investors—such as LIC, Societe Generale, HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC Mutual Fund, and Quant MF—at a price of 817 per share.

360 One WAM

BC Asia Investments X Ltd is expected to offload approximately 1.5 crore shares, equivalent to a 3.7% stake in 360 One WAM Ltd, a wealth and asset management company, via a block deal, according to reports.

CIE Automotive

The automotive component manufacturer posted a 6.2% year-on-year decline in net profit, reporting 203.5 crore for the first quarter compared to 217 crore in Q1FY25.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
