Stocks to Watch: Paytm, Eris Life, Biocon, Ashok Leyland, Vedanta, IIFL Finance
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, March 15:
Paytm: On the eve of the March 15 deadline for Paytm Payments Bank to cease operations, Paytm secured a third-party application provider license from the National Payments Corporation of India on Thursday. This license will offer an alternative payment method to Paytm's customers via its app, following the shutdown of its banking division, Paytm Payments Bank, due to regulatory non-compliance. In related news, there are reports suggesting a potential 20% reduction in team sizes at Paytm. However, the company has described this as a 'routine' employee assessment.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started