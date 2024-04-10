Stocks to Watch: Paytm, Godrej Properties, RattanIndia, Protean eGov, Finolex
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, April 10:
Paytm: One97 Communications, parent company of Paytm, saw its UPI market share fall to 9 percent in March, as per NPCI data. This is the lowest it has been in the last four years. This downturn is linked to the regulatory constraints placed on its associate, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In February, before the payments bank issue arose, Paytm's UPI market share had already fallen to 11%, from 11.8% in January. In other news, domestic retail investors have increased their stakes in Paytm by 1.68 percent. According to the most recent shareholding pattern for the quarter ending March 2024, retail investors now hold a 14.53 percent stake in Paytm, up from 12.85 percent previously, while utual funds held a 6.15 percent stake in Paytm for the quarter ending March 31, up from 4.99 percent in the previous quarter, as per the filings.
