Stocks to Watch: Paytm, HDFC, Vedanta, Adani Transmission, Tata Power

Yes Bank: Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said its board has approved the allotment of 361.61 crore equity shares and 255.97 crore warrants to private equity majors – The Carlyle Group and Advent – following the Reserve Bank of India's nod for the same. The private lender also said that it has appointed a nominee each from the PE firms as additional directors on its Board. Sunil Kaul is Carlyle's nominee while Shweta Jalan is Advent's nominee.