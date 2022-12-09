Stocks to Watch: Paytm, HUL, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, PTC India

PTC India: Controversy-hit PTC India on Thursday denied allegations of misgovernance and non-compliance made by its outgoing independent directors. In a clarification filed with the exchanges, the state-run company has said that none of the board members raised any issue over the past six months and has only mentioned them in the resignation letters. Regarding the non-implementation of the Risk Management Committee’s recommendations, the company said that the corrective actions suggested have already been taken.