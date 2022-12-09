Stocks to Watch: Paytm, HUL, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, PTC India

NSE continues to list Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals and Indiabulls Housing Finance stocks on the list of banned securities under the F&O segment for Friday trading as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
One97 Communications: Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Thursday informed that its board of directors will meet next week on 13 December 2022 to consider the proposal of the buyback of equity shares of the company. The company has a liquidity of ₹9,182 crore, according to its last earnings report. The liquidity of a firm is measured by its ability to convert assets into cash.
Hindustan Unilever: Packaged consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday picked up stakes in two digital-first health and wellness companies, entering the domestic market for health and wellness products that is expected to touch ₹30,000 crore over the next five years. The company acquired stakes in Zywie Ventures Pvt. Ltd, the maker of the OZiva brand of lifestyle protein products, hair and beauty supplements; and Nutritionalab Pvt. Ltd that sells products under the Wellbeing Nutrition brand.
Yes Bank/Zee Learn: Yes Bank has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against Digital Ventures Pvt. Ltd, a wholly-owned unit of Zee Learn Ltd. The private lender has filed the petition under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which allows a financial creditor to file an application for initiating the process. The NCLT has issued a notice to Digital Ventures.
PTC India: Controversy-hit PTC India on Thursday denied allegations of misgovernance and non-compliance made by its outgoing independent directors. In a clarification filed with the exchanges, the state-run company has said that none of the board members raised any issue over the past six months and has only mentioned them in the resignation letters. Regarding the non-implementation of the Risk Management Committee’s recommendations, the company said that the corrective actions suggested have already been taken.
Sun Pharmaceutical: Sun Pharma issued a clarification note saying it will not be revising its revenue guidance for the current financial year after the import alert for the Halol facility. It added there will be no impact on speciality revenues. The company said the US supplies from Halol contributed approximately 3% of consolidated revenues which includes the sales of exempted products. The USFDA has excluded 14 products from this Import Alert subject to certain conditions.
IndusInd Bank: The non-banking finance company SV CreditLine and the private sector lender IndusInd Bank have signed a co-lending collaboration for a ₹500 crore loan targeted solely towards women borrowers. The agreement will help rural women access to affordable loans which they could use for a wide range of economic activities such as agriculture, animal husbandry, trading and local manufacturing, among others, SV Credit Line said in a statement.
Hinduja Global Solutions: Business process management firm Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Thursday said it will acquire a 100% stake in TekLink International for USD 58.8 million (about ₹483 crore). HGS also said it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LoI) to acquire uKnowva, a digital Human Resources Management System (HRMS) product business, from Convergence IT Services.
Lupin: Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Spiro Gavaris as president of its US generics business. Spiro, who had most recently served as president of the Specialty Generics business at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and the president of US Injectables at Hikma, will be responsible for the overall strategy, implementation and growth of Lupin's US generics business, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Kalpataru Power Transmission: Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to raise ₹99 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). A total of 990 NCDs of a face value of ₹10 lakh each will be issued under the fundraising plan, KPTL said in a regulatory filing. The EC approved the decision at its meeting held on Thursday.
Ashok Leyland: Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has appointed Shenu Agarwal as MD and CEO of the company with immediate effect. Agarwal will drive the technology development, growth, and future strategy for the company towards achieving its vision to be among the top ten commercial vehicle players globally, the Chennai-based commercial vehicle maker said in a statement. He joins the company from Escorts Kubota, where he was designated as president.
