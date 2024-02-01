Stocks to Watch: Paytm, Mankind Pharma, Cochin Shipyard, Shree Cement
Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Thursday’s trading session.
One 97 Communications: The RBI has taken action against Paytm Payments Bank, saying no further deposits or credit transactions or top-ups will be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, NCMC cards and so on after 29 February. On 11 March, 2022, the RBI had directed Paytm Payments Bank to stop onboarding of new customers immediately.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started