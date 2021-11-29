Stocks to Watch: Paytm, Reliance, Tata Chemicals, Adani Green

Coal India: The dispatch of coal to the power sector by state-owned CIL rose 22.7% to 291.72 million tonnes (MT) in the first seven months of the ongoing fiscal year. The company had dispatched 237.75 MT of coal to the power sector in April-October period of 2020-21, according to monthly summary for the cabinet for October. The supply of coal to the power sector by CIL during the last month also increased 21.7 % to 47.67 MT, over 39.17 MT in the year-ago period, it said.

