Stocks to watch: Paytm, Wipro, Tata Steel, BEL, Dr Reddy's among 10 shares in focus today; Check list here

Stock market today: Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their winning streak to a second straight session on Friday, December 12, supported by upbeat global sentiment following a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

The Sensex advanced 450 points, or 0.53%, to close at 85,267.66, while the Nifty 50 climbed 148 points, or 0.57%, to 26,046.95. Broader markets also performed well, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 1.14% and 0.65%, respectively.

"Markets extended their rebound on Friday, gaining over 0.5% on the back of favourable global cues. After a gap-up start, the Nifty saw some early volatility, but steady buying in index heavyweights helped the benchmark close near the day’s high at 26,046.95. All key sectors, barring FMCG, contributed to the up move, with metals, realty, and energy leading the gains. The broader indices moved in tandem, rising nearly 1% each and reflecting improved market breadth.

The positive momentum was supported by global sentiment, particularly optimism stemming from the Fed’s recent rate-cut stance, which boosted risk appetite across equities. Domestic flows also remained healthy, with sustained retail and mutual fund buying, supported by stable macro indicators and improved liquidity conditions. However, foreign flows were mixed due to currency volatility and ongoing discussions around US–India trade dynamics," said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to Watch Paytm The company announced that it has injected an additional ₹2,250 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Ltd, via a rights issue, with the investment finalized on December 12, 2025.

Wipro Wipro is strengthening its long-standing collaboration with Google Cloud to boost enterprise productivity and accelerate digital transformation worldwide through the adoption of Gemini Enterprise.

KEC International The RPG Group company has bagged fresh orders totaling ₹1,150 crore across its transmission & distribution and civil segments. Its India transmission & distribution arm has secured its largest order to date from a leading private-sector client, involving a 765 kV transmission line and a 765/400 kV AIS substation, to be executed on an LSTK basis.

Tata Steel Tata Steel’s strategy to expand its capacity in India by nearly 50% is expected to strengthen its position in the fast-growing domestic steel market, while also ensuring better raw material security and supporting its entry into western India.

SAIL State-run steel producer SAIL reported a 14% year-on-year increase in sales to 12.7 million tonnes during the April–November 2025 period, despite facing pricing pressures and fluctuating demand.

Bharat Electronics Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) announced that it has bagged fresh orders worth ₹776 crore since its previous update on November 14, 2025, strengthening its order inflow momentum for the current year.

Dr Reddy's The USFDA has concluded both a GMP inspection and a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at the company’s formulations facility (FTO-SEZ PU01) located in Andhra Pradesh. The inspection took place between December 4 and December 12, 2025.

Biocon Biocon’s subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, has entered into a settlement and licensing agreement to market its biosimilar Aflibercept globally, extending an earlier agreement that was limited to the United States and Canada.

Nestle India Nestlé India has named Nitu Bhushan, previously the chief human resources officer at spirits company Pernod Ricard, as its new head of human resources.

NLC India The company’s subsidiary, NLC India Renewables Ltd, has entered into a joint venture with PTC India Ltd to build green energy projects totaling up to 2,000 MW in a phased manner. The partnership will begin with roughly 500 MW, in line with the memorandum of understanding signed in September 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.