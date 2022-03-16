Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stocks to Watch: Paytm, Zomato, Punjab National Bank

On Tuesday, Sensex slipped 709 points to close at 55,776.85, while Nifty ended at 16,646.20, down 225.10 points.
1 min read . 07:34 AM IST Arindam Roy

  • Indian indices on Tuesday snapped a 5-day winning run and ended deep in the red as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Fed meeting

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday:

Paytm: Softbank managing partner Munish Ravinder Varma has resigned from the board of the digital financial services company One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, and PB Fintech, according to regulatory filings by both companies on Tuesday.

Zomato: Indian food-delivery firm Zomato Ltd has reached an all-stock merger with Blinkit that values the instant-delivery service between $700 million and $750 million, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. The firm will also acquire 16.66% stake in robotics firm Mukunda Foods.

Eveready Industries: The 604.76-crore open offer by the Burman group through various entities to acquire an additional 26% in batteries and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd is slated to open on April 26, 2022, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Punjab National Bank: State-owned Punjab National Bank has reported a borrowing fraud of over 2,000 crore in the non-performing account of IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Co. Ltd.

Aviation stocks: Surging travel demand and falling crude prices likely to boost the sector.

Oil stocks: Fall in crude prices is likely to have an impact on the oil firm stocks.

Bajaj Auto: The firm on Tuesday said it has appointed Dinesh Thapar as its chief financial officer.

IT stocks: Investors will keep an eye on the sector due to weak rupee and FPI selling pressure. Infosys, TechM, Wipro will be in focus

Bank Stocks: FPIs are likely to sell more in the anticipation of rate hike by the US Fed.

