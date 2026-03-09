Stocks to watch: PB Fintech, Kwality Walls, Tata Power among 10 shares in focus on Monday

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open sharply lower on Monday, tracking a global market sell-off as crude oil prices surged. The spike in oil followed the widening US-Israeli conflict with Iran, raising concerns about tighter supply and potential disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Asian markets tumbled, while the US stock market closed lower last week as the escalating conflict in the Middle East dampened investor sentiment.

“Indian equity markets are expected to open on a cautious note as persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to keep crude oil prices elevated and global risk sentiment fragile. Investor confidence remains guarded following last week’s sharp correction across global and domestic equity markets. While steady inflows from Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) are providing a key support base and partially offsetting selling pressure from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), the broader market mood remains defensive,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended with steep losses amid ongoing worries about the US-Iran conflict, rising crude oil prices, and continued foreign capital outflows. The Sensex plunged 1,097.00 points, or 1.37%, to finish at 78,918.90, while the Nifty 50 declined 315.45 points, or 1.27%, to settle at 24,450.45.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday, March 9, 2026 —

PB Fintech PB Fintech, the parent of Policybazaar, witnessed large block deals worth around ₹695 crore on Friday, as Goldman Sachs, mutual funds and foreign institutional investors bought shares from an existing investor.

Kwality Walls In Q3 FY26, the company posted revenue of ₹222 crore, with its impulse portfolio recording mid-single-digit volume growth during the quarter.

Meesho The company has received an assessment order for the Assessment Year 2023–24 along with a demand notice from the Income Tax Department, raising a tax demand of ₹1,499.73 crore, including applicable interest.

AU Small Finance Bank The Reserve Bank of India on Saturday informed AU Small Finance Bank that it has modified its earlier approval regarding the lender’s transition into a universal bank, permitting promoter shareholding to continue for the time being without setting up a Non-Operating Holding Company (NOHC).

Tata Power Tata Power announced a partnership with Salesforce to digitally transform its fast-growing rooftop solar (RTS), EV charging, and smart home solutions businesses.

Dr Reddy's Lab The pharma company said it has received a letter from the US Department of Justice stating that, based on the information reviewed, the department has concluded its inquiry under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

UltraTech Cement The company has signed an Energy Supply Agreement, Share Subscription Agreement, and Shareholders Agreement to acquire a 26.20% equity stake in Sunsure Solarpark Thirty Eight Private Limited, which is involved in the generation and transmission of renewable energy.

RITES The company has received revised estimates from South Western Railway for railway electrification work on the Mysuru–Hassan–Mangaluru section, including the Hassan–Arsikere stretch, on a cost-plus turnkey basis. The revised project cost stands at ₹729.28 crore.

Yes Bank The bank’s board has approved the appointment of Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as Managing Director and CEO (Designate), effective March 12, until the day before he formally assumes charge on April 5.

Cipla A US-based subsidiary of drugmaker Cipla is recalling more than 400 cartons of a generic anti-cancer drug due to a manufacturing defect, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).