Stocks to Watch: Pfizer, Future Retail, TCS, M&M

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

Pfizer: A vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE proved more than 90% effective in the first 94 subjects who were infected by the new coronavirus and developed at least one symptom, the companies said Monday.

Future Retail: Amazon.com Inc, which is fighting to block Future Group from selling its assets to Reliance Industries Ltd, has accused the Kishore Biyani-led retail company of hiding key facts from shareholders while pursuing the transaction.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The automaker will report its September quarter earnings on Tuesday. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹68 crore, down 97% year-on-year in the quarter ended June.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major has announced the acquisition of Postbank Systems AG, the technology services unit of Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank AG. The value of the deal was not disclosed. The transaction is expected to be completed by the year-end, subject to regulatory approvals.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The lender's net profit more than doubled to ₹103 crore for the quarter ended 30 September. It was ₹49 crore in the year-ago period. The bank said disbursements during the quarter were at 80% of Q2FY20. Net interest income rises 32% to ₹461 crore as against ₹351 crore in September 2019.

Tata Communications: Stocks of companies with employees working from home will be under pressure as companies like Tata Communications which provide bandwidth will be down.

Prestige Estates: The group has signed a term sheet with global asset manager Blackstone Group Lp to sell five office parks, nine shopping malls, two hotels and four under-construction office complexes totalling 21 million sq ft, the Bengaluru-based developer said in a stock exchange filing on Monday evening. The deal value is close to ₹11,000 crore, said a person familiar with the development.

Sarda Energy and Minerals: The company placed the winning bid for Gare Palma IV/7 coal mine in Chhattisgarh by quoting the highest ever revenue share or premium over and above the floor price in the first commercial coal mine auctions that ended today, said a government official.

Godfrey Phillips India: The board meeting of the tobacco company on Tuesday is expected to discuss a crucial report of the independent directors at a time when a board director, Ruchir Modi, has raised serious allegations about “mismanagement" by his relatives. Modi has complained to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs about various matters, including the appointment of his grandmother, Bina Modi, as president and managing director in what he says is a flagrant violation of statutory provisions.

Cipla: India’s second largest drugmaker Cipla Ltd has asked its information technology team to be “paranoid" about its cybersecurity following attacks on two large pharmaceutical firms, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Lupin.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via