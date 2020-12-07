Stocks to Watch: Pfizer, RIL, ONGC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Chemicals

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Monday:

Pfizer: US-based Pfizer has become the first company to approach the Drug Controller General of India to seek an emergency use authorisation for its messenger RNA vaccine. The vaccine had shown robust efficacy data against covid-19 in a recently concluded US trial.

RIL: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved a resolution plan for Reliance Infratel submitted by a group entity of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), according to a regulatory filing.

ONGC: ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has made a "significant" oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia. OVL struck oil while drilling an appraisal well 'Indico-2' in CPO-5 block in Llanos Basin of Colombia, the company said in a statement.

Axis Bank: Max Life Insurance CEO and managing director Prashant Tripathy has said that approval from the insurance regulator on Axis Bank proposal to raise its stake in the insurer to about 19% should come through within next three months.

IndusInd Bank: Ubs Principal Capital Asia Ltd has sold more than 20 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd worth ₹184 crore via open market transaction. As per the data available on BSE Block deal, Ubs Principal Capital Asia offloaded 20,70,000 shares of the bank at an average price of ₹891.4 apiece, valuing the transaction at ₹184.51 crore.

Tata Consumer Products: The company on Saturday said its Australia based step-down subsidiary is selling MAP Coffee Business to Buccheri Group for 1.25 million Australian dollar ( ₹6.74 crore).

Tata Power: The company has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) for supplying electricity to the consumers of two electricity distribution companies (discoms) in Odisha—the Western Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Ltd (WESCO) and the Southern Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha Ltd (SOUTCO).

Tata Chemicals: Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, a promoter of Tata Chemicals, on Wednesday purchased more than 25 lakh scrips of the company worth over ₹121 crore via open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available on NSE, Tata Sons bought total 25,71,651 shares of the company at an average price of ₹471.88. This took the total deal value to ₹121.35 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon: In a deal potentially valued at around $1.2 billion, private equity company Actis Llp is in talks to buyout Ashoka Concessions Ltd, a subsidiary company of Ashoka Buildcon, according to a Mint report.

SAIL: State-run SAIL’s crude steel production rose by about 7% to 1.417 million tonne (MT) during November, 2020. The company had produced 1.328 MT crude steel in November 2019, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via