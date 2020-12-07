Stocks to Watch: Pfizer, RIL, ONGC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals: Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, a promoter of Tata Chemicals, on Wednesday purchased more than 25 lakh scrips of the company worth over ₹121 crore via open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available on NSE, Tata Sons bought total 25,71,651 shares of the company at an average price of ₹471.88. This took the total deal value to ₹121.35 crore.