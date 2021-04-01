OPEN APP
NEW DELHI: Here are 10 stocks that could be in the news today.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd: The company’s unit Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) entered into an agreement to purchase a 100% stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd for 775 crore.

Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd: The company has completed the issuance and allotment of $ 225 million senior secured notes under the $3 billion global medium term note programme.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Rating agency Crisil has upgraded its outlook on the company to Stable from Negative. The long-term credit rating of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd has been reaffirmed at “CRISIL AA". The short term credit rating has been reaffirmed at the highest rating of “CRISIL A1+".

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd: The company will launch a secured non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue today of up to 400 crore, offering an effective yield of up to 9.70%. The issue will close on 23 April.

State Bank of India: India’s largest lender said it has signed a loan agreement of up to $1 billion with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). The bank had signed a similar deal with JBIC in October last year as well. JBIC is wholly owned by the Japanese government.

Public sector banks: The Centre will infuse 14,500 crore ($2 billion) into the Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India and UCO Bank through zero-coupon bonds.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd: The company’s promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala has sold 4.99% equity stake in the solar EPC and O&M solutions provider, via an open market transaction. Daruvala sold 8 million equity shares at an average price 250.6 per share, according to the bulk deals data available on the exchange.

Central Bank of India: The state-owned lender, which was to exit its housing finance venture by selling 64% of stake to Centrum Housing Finance Ltd, announced on Wednesday that the deal between the two companies is no longer valid.

BPCL: The country’ second largest Indian oil marketing company will acquire 36.6% stake from its partner OQ, the national oil company of Oman, in the Bharat Oman Refinery Ltd (BORL) for 24 billion, it said.

Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd: The company’s unit Srei Equipment Finance Ltd has received expressions of interest from overseas investors for a proposed capital infusion, the Kolkata-based non-bank financier said on Wednesday.

