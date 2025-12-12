Stocks to Watch: Piramal Pharma, Honasa Consumer, NBCC, Tata Power, among 10 shares in focus today

Stocks to Watch: The Indian stock market broke its three-day losing streak on Thursday, December 11, posting strong gains after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points and indicated one more reduction next year. The Sensex climbed 427 points to 84,818.13 (up 0.51%), while the Nifty 50 rose 141 points to 25,898.55 (up 0.55%).

Investor wealth surged by nearly ₹2.6 lakh crore in a single session, with the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rising to ₹466.6 lakh crore, compared with ₹464 lakh crore in the previous session.

Commenting on the rebound, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said, “Domestic markets rebounded broadly following the Fed’s expected 25-bps rate cut amid high U.S. inflation. The decline in U.S. 10-year yields indicates a moderation in future FII outflows, which bolstered sentiment.” He added that auto stocks benefitted from expectations of stronger demand, while IT saw traction on hopes of increased spending, even as broader Asian markets faced pressure due to concerns around AI-linked valuations and rising Japanese yields.

Stocks to Watch Tata Power Tata Power has received a letter of intent from REC Ltd for the acquisition of Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission, a project special purpose vehicle (SPV). The company stated that Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission Limited will be developed on a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer basis to provide transmission services for a period of 35 years. The project involves the construction of approximately 115 km of 400 kV double-circuit line between Jejuri and Hinjewadi, as well as the extension of 400 kV GIS line bays at substations in both locations.

Infosys Infosys has completed its share buyback and announced the extinguishment of 10 crore equity shares via the tender offer.

Additionally, Shreyas Shibulal, son of Infosys co-founder S.D. Shibulal, sold 19.92 lakh shares (0.05% stake) in Infosys on December 10–11 for ₹317 crore, reducing his shareholding to 0.44%. Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal, daughter-in-law of Infosys co-founder S.D. Shibulal, offloaded 5.42 lakh shares (0.01% stake) for ₹86.21 crore on December 10, reducing her shareholding to 0.12%.

Adani Power Adani Power is exploring the development of thermal and hydro power projects in South Asian countries following its recent expansion into nuclear and international hydropower ventures. The company recently signed a memorandum of understanding for a 500 MW hydropower capacity addition in Bhutan, under a 50:50 joint venture with Druk Green Power (DGPC) of the Bhutan government.

Piramal Pharma Piramal Pharma said the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued a Form 483 with four observations following a routine Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection at its Lexington, Kentucky facility. The inspection was conducted between December 3 and December 10, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing. Piramal Pharma noted that the observations relate to procedural enhancements and are expected to be classified as VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated), a category that does not require mandatory regulatory action.

Firstsource Solutions Firstsource Solutions has completed the acquisition of Pastdue Credit Solutions Limited (PDC), a UK-based debt collections agency, through its wholly owned subsidiary Firstsource Solutions UK Ltd (FSL UK). The deal was finalised on December 11, 2025, after receiving all necessary regulatory clearances, the company informed the stock exchanges. The acquisition follows the share purchase agreement signed on July 18, 2025, under which Firstsource agreed to acquire 100% of PDC, which specialises in white-label, early-arrears, and debt recovery services.

Honasa Consumer Honasa Consumer has acquired men’s personal care brand Reginald Men, along with its parent company BTM Ventures, at an enterprise valuation of ₹195 crore. With this acquisition, the Gazal and Varun Alagh-led FMCG company — which owns brands such as Mamaearth, Derma Co, Aqualogica, Bblunt, Dr Sheth’s and Stazeis — is entering the men’s care segment.

Kansai Nerolac Paints The Board has approved the sale of the company’s entire 60% stake in Kansai Paints Lanka, its subsidiary in Sri Lanka, to Atire, a Sri Lankan entity. The company will be executing an agreement for the sale of its stake.

Rama Steel Tubes Rama Steel Tubes has approved the joint acquisition of Automech Group Holding, a UAE-based engineering and industrial services conglomerate, for AED 296 million (approximately ₹728 crore). The decision was cleared by the company’s board at a meeting held on December 11, 2025.

Vedanta Vedanta, the Anil Agarwal-owned mining conglomerate, has been declared the successful bidder for the Genjana nickel, chromium, and PGE block under Critical Mineral Auctions Tranche III. The company received the confirmation letter on December 10, 2025, after fulfilling all required statutory compliances.