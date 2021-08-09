NEW DELHI: Shree Cement, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Gati, Indian Hotels, MRF, Venky's (India), among other companies will report their earnings today. Here are top ten stocks that may be in the news today.

Bank of Baroda: The lender has posted a standalone PAT of ₹1,208.63 crore as it swung back to profit for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021. The lender had posted a net loss of ₹864 crore in the year-ago period. The lender's net interest income (NII) –the difference between interest earned and interest expended– rose nearly 16% to ₹7,892 crore as against ₹6,816 crore in the year-ago period, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

OMC stocks: OMCs are readying expansion plans for the electric vehicle (EV) segment. Officials from these companies said while the consensus was that disruption from the EV segment would at least be a decade away, the pandemic has changed the business environment, forcing them to accelerate plans in the EV charging segment.

Gas industry stocks: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ujjwala 2.0 that provides free cooking gas connections to poor families by handling over domestic LPG cylinder connections at Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh on 10 August.

DCB Bank: The lender reported 57% year-on-year drop in net profit in the June ended quarter owing to lower net interest income and higher slippages. The Mumbai-based lender reported net profit of Rs34 crore at the end of June quarter compared to Rs79 crore in the same quarter last year.

Banking sector: Informal talks are taking place to deal with the fall-out from two rulings by India's Supreme Court that threaten the repayment of loans totalling nearly ₹50,000 crore ($6.73 billion) to some of India's largest banks, bankers close to the matter say.

Happiest Minds Technologies: The Bengaluru-based IT services firm which has been facing rising attrition levels of late, is planning to hire 300 techies in each of the next three quarters, its top management said, according to media reports.

PNB Housing Finance: The non bank lender expects to manage its bad loans better from this month onwards, when the deadline of going soft on borrowers provided by the courts ends on August 31, and would ask the borrowers to start repaying if they are capable to do so, a top company official said.

IDBI Bank: As many as seven firms, including JM Financial, Ernst and Young and Deloitte, have bid for managing the strategic sale of IDBI Bank. These firms would make a virtual presentation before the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, which is handling the sale process, on August 10, according to a notice by Dipam.

Larsen and Toubro: The company has received shareholders' nod to raise up to ₹4,500 crore through issuance of convertible bonds, according to a regulatory filing. he shareholders' approval was given at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, L&T said in the BSE filing on Friday. A special

Cinema hall stocks: The prolonged closure of movie theatres during the covid-19 pandemic has robbed the box office of collections of around ₹580 crore from the release of 26 Hindi films directly on video streaming platforms since March 2020, according to a recent report by media consulting firm Ormax.resolution for raising the funds was approved with requisite majority.





