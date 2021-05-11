New Delhi: Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in news today:

Punjab National Bank: The state-owned bank on Monday launched a qualified institutional placement offer to raise as much as ₹1,800 crore from institutional investors. This is the second time the bank has hit the market to raise funds from institutional investors in the last six months, having raised ₹3,788 crore in December through a QIP.

InterGlobe Aviation: The board of directors of the company, which operates the country's largest domestic airline IndiGo has approved raising upto ₹3,000 crore through a QIP process, the company said in a stock exchange notification on Monday.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company has raised ₹455 crore by issuing bonds. The stakeholders' relationship committee of the company has approved the allotment of 4,550 fixed-rate, unsecured, rated, taxable redeemable, senior, non-convertible debentures. Under this, the company will issue bonds (NCDs) of the face value of ₹10 lakh each aggregating to ₹455 crore on a private placement basis.

Indian Overseas Bank: The state-owned bank's board will meet next week to issue preference shares to the government for ₹4,100 crore capital infusion.A meeting of the board of directors for the issue of equity share capital would be held on May 17 to issue and allot shares to the government on a preferential basis for the capital infusion of ₹4,100 crore.

Pfizer: The US FDA has authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12-15 years old. The FDA previously granted an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to individuals aged 16 and older.

Coforge: The sole promoter of the company, Hulst BV, on Monday offloaded shares worth a little over ₹616 crore in the firm, through an open market transaction. As per BSE's bulk deal data, the promoter sold 19 lakh scrips at an average price of ₹3,242.26. The total deal value stood at ₹6,16,02,94,000.

Nxtdigital: Hinduja Group’s Headend-in-the-Sky platform Nxtdigital and multi-system operator Siti Networks have entered into an infrastructure sharing agreement. Siti Networks (earlier Siti Cable Network) will leverage the HITS infrastructure to provide higher uptime and quality of services to its semi-urban and rural customers and NXT will earn a service fee for sharing its pan-India satellite delivery infrastructure.

Telecom companies: The department of telecommunications said the claims linking the 5G technology with the covid-19 pandemic are false and have no scientific basis. "Moreover, it is informed that the testing of the 5G network has not yet started anywhere in India. Hence, the claim that 5G trials or networks are causing coronavirus in India are baseless and false," the DoT said in a statement.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major said its executive director (foods and refreshment) Sudhir Sitapati is leaving the organisation and will be replaced by Srinandan Sundaram as part of top level management changes. Sundaram is currently Executive Director (Customer Development) at HUL.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate, part of global asset management firm Blackstone Group Lp, has acquired Embassy Industrial Parks from Warburg Pincus Inc. and Embassy Group for an enterprise value of $700 million in one of the largest deals in India’s emerging warehousing sector. The transaction has been done in two tranches.

