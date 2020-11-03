Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks to Watch: PNB, Zee Entertainment, Cadila Healthcare, Dr. Reddy’s, NTPC
Stocks to Watch: PNB, Zee Entertainment, Cadila Healthcare, Dr. Reddy’s, NTPC

3 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2020, 08:02 AM IST

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

PNB: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported a 22% increase in net profit to 620.81 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on account of easing of bad loans. The country's second-largest lender had posted a net profit of 507.05 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago.

ZEEL: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) reported a consolidated net profit of 93.41 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of 412.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Cadila Healthcare: Drug firm Cadila Healthcare reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to 473.4 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of 107.2 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Dr. Reddy’s: An expert panel at Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation rejected Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ proposal for a full approval for remdesivir, saying that the restricted emergency use for the drug should instead continue.

Shriram City Union Finance: The non-banking finance company reported a nearly 10% fall in consolidated net profit at 275.46 crore for the quarter ended September. Shriram City Union Finance had posted a net profit of 304.94 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, the net profit was up by 39% from 198.43 crore in first quarter of this fiscal.

Embassy REIT: Embassy Office Parks REIT reported a flat consolidated net profit at 232.56 crore for the quarter ended September and a 4% rise in revenue from operation at 540.1 crore, and said it is looking to acquire large office parks for inorganic growth. Its net profit stood 232.23 crore and revenue at 520.6 crore in the year-ago period, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

NTPC: State-owned power giant NTPC board has approved the buyback of 19.78 crore equity shares for 2,275.74 crore. "The board of directors of the company in a meeting held on November 2, 2020 has inter-alia approved... buyback of the fully paid up equity shares of the company of face value of 10 each," NTPC said in a BSE filing.

ICICI Lombard: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of general insurance business of Bharti AXA by ICICI Lombard. The proposed deal was announced in August this year.

L&T: Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of an 88-km stretch of viaduct for the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, according to a PTI report. The contract is worth 7,289 crore and comes close on the heels of the company bagging the 24,985 crore mega tender of designing and constructing a 237-km long viaduct for the project, the report added.

Adani Enterprises: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has handed over the Lucknow airport to the Adani group on lease for a period of 50 years.

