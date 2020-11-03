Stocks to Watch: PNB, Zee Entertainment, Cadila Healthcare, Dr. Reddy’s, NTPC

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

PNB: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported a 22% increase in net profit to ₹620.81 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on account of easing of bad loans. The country's second-largest lender had posted a net profit of ₹507.05 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago.

ZEEL: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹93.41 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of ₹412.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Cadila Healthcare: Drug firm Cadila Healthcare reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹473.4 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of ₹107.2 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Dr. Reddy’s: An expert panel at Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation rejected Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ proposal for a full approval for remdesivir, saying that the restricted emergency use for the drug should instead continue.

Shriram City Union Finance: The non-banking finance company reported a nearly 10% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹275.46 crore for the quarter ended September. Shriram City Union Finance had posted a net profit of ₹304.94 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, the net profit was up by 39% from ₹198.43 crore in first quarter of this fiscal.

Embassy REIT: Embassy Office Parks REIT reported a flat consolidated net profit at ₹232.56 crore for the quarter ended September and a 4% rise in revenue from operation at ₹540.1 crore, and said it is looking to acquire large office parks for inorganic growth. Its net profit stood ₹232.23 crore and revenue at ₹520.6 crore in the year-ago period, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

NTPC: State-owned power giant NTPC board has approved the buyback of 19.78 crore equity shares for ₹2,275.74 crore. "The board of directors of the company in a meeting held on November 2, 2020 has inter-alia approved... buyback of the fully paid up equity shares of the company of face value of ₹10 each," NTPC said in a BSE filing.

ICICI Lombard: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of general insurance business of Bharti AXA by ICICI Lombard. The proposed deal was announced in August this year.

L&T: Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of an 88-km stretch of viaduct for the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, according to a PTI report. The contract is worth ₹7,289 crore and comes close on the heels of the company bagging the ₹24,985 crore mega tender of designing and constructing a 237-km long viaduct for the project, the report added.

Adani Enterprises: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has handed over the Lucknow airport to the Adani group on lease for a period of 50 years.

