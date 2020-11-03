Stocks to Watch: PNB, Zee Entertainment, Cadila Healthcare, Dr. Reddy’s, NTPC

L&T: Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of an 88-km stretch of viaduct for the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, according to a PTI report. The contract is worth ₹7,289 crore and comes close on the heels of the company bagging the ₹24,985 crore mega tender of designing and constructing a 237-km long viaduct for the project, the report added.