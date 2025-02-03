Stocks to Watch post Budget 2025: Jewellery, FMCG stocks, GR Infra, Happiest Minds, and more

Following a four-day rally, the Nifty 50 experienced heightened volatility on Union Budget 2025 day. The special Saturday trading session (February 1) opened strong, with the Nifty rising until 11 a.m. However, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her Budget speech, volatility increased. Despite a late-session recovery, the index ended slightly lower, reflecting budgetary measures. The Sensex closed 5 points higher at 77,506, while the Nifty slipped 26 points to 23,482.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Jewellery Stocks: Jewellery stocks will be in focus after the government reduced customs duty on jewellery. Additionally, income tax relief for individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh is expected to boost household consumption, savings, and investment, supporting jewellery demand despite overall market softness.

FMCG, Consumer Durables, and Auto: Sectors like FMCG, consumer durables, and auto saw renewed interest as personal income tax limits were adjusted. Sitharaman emphasized the middle class's economic contribution, stating that there will be no income tax for earnings up to ₹12 lakh, increasing disposable income and benefiting consumer-driven sectors.

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported a 2% increase in January sales to 4.42 lakh units. Domestic sales declined 2% to 4.12 lakh units, while exports surged to 30,495 units from 12,664 units last year.

Happiest Minds Technologies: The IT firm acquired the Middle East business of Gavs Technologies Ltd., signing definitive agreements for 100% acquisition of InnovazIT Technologies LLC (Dubai), Gavs Technologies LLC (Oman), and Gavs Technologies Saudi Arabia for $1.7 million. The deal, expected to close by March 15, 2025, will enhance its regional presence and strengthen customer relationships.

Hazoor Multi Projects: The company has proposed a 500 MW solar project in Andhra Pradesh with a planned investment of ₹2,500 crore over 2,000 acres in Prakasam district. The Andhra Pradesh government has tasked NREDCAP with facilitating the project and requested a detailed project report (DPR) from the company.

MOIL: MOIL produced 1.6 lakh tonnes of manganese ore in January. Sales rose 17% to 1.57 lakh tonnes, while exploratory drilling increased 10% to 11,099 meters. The company also raised ore prices, with manganese content of 44% and above seeing a 3.5% hike, while grades below 44% rose by 8.2%. Prices of all chemical grades were also raised by 8.2%.

Anant Raj: The real estate and data center company posted a 55% rise in net profit to ₹110 crore for Q3FY25, while revenue increased 36.2% to ₹534 crore. EBITDA jumped 47.1% to ₹133.1 crore.

Aarti Industries: Aarti Industries reported a 63% YoY decline in net profit to ₹46 crore for Q3FY25, down from ₹124 crore in the previous year. However, revenue rose 6% to ₹1,840 crore.

GR Infraprojects: The company reported a 7.8% increase in net profit to ₹261.7 crore, while revenue declined 20.6% to ₹1,694.5 crore. EBITDA fell 27.1% to ₹370 crore, with EBITDA margins at 21.8%, down from 23.8%.

Neogen Chemicals: The specialty chemicals firm posted a 10-fold increase in net profit to ₹10 crore from ₹1 crore in the previous year. Revenue grew 22.5% to ₹201.4 crore, while EBITDA surged 71.3% to ₹34.6 crore, with margins improving to 17.2% from 12.3%.