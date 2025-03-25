Stocks to watch: Power Grid, HCL Tech, EaseMyTrip, RVNL, NHPC among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Power Grid On Monday, Power Grid Corporation announced its acquisition of Banaskantha Transco Limited, a Project SPV, to enhance transformation capacity at the Banaskantha (Raghanesda) PS (GIS). The project, awarded on a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) basis, was acquired from the Bid Process Coordinator, REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL). It involves ICT augmentation at the existing Banaskantha (Raghanesda) PS (GIS) in Gujarat.

HCL Technologies The technology company has formed a strategic partnership with Western Union to foster innovation and transformation in the financial services sector. Together, they will set up a cutting-edge technology center in Hyderabad, India, strengthening Western Union's global tech capabilities while opening new avenues for innovation and talent growth.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four stocks to buy today

Indian Overseas Bank On Monday, IOB announced the closure of the QIP issue period. The Committee of Directors approved an issue price of ₹40.57 per share for the allocation of 35,41,77,539 equity shares to eligible QIBs.

EaseMyTrip The company has secured in-principle approval from its Board to acquire a 49% stake in Big Charter, a leading entity in India's charter aviation industry. Additionally, the Board has sanctioned an investment of 1,000 Brazilian Reals in its subsidiary, Easy Trip Planners Do Brasil Ltda, and 50,000 Riyals in Easy Trip Planners, Saudi Arabia.

Hyundai Motor India The Board has sanctioned an investment of up to ₹694 crore for setting up and managing a Tooling Centre in India.

Britannia Industries Operations at the company's Jhagadia plant in Gujarat have been partially impacted by a strike that began on March 24. The company is actively engaging with workers to reach an amicable resolution. Currently, the impact of the strike is being evaluated, and the company is fulfilling demand using available resources.

RVNL The company has secured the lowest bid for a Central Railway project valued at ₹115.79 crore. The project entails modifying the Overhead Equipment (OHE) to upgrade the current 1x25 KV electric traction system to 2x25 KV at the feeding system in the Itarsi-Amla section of the Nagpur division, aiming to achieve a 3000 MT loading target.

BLS International Following its notifications on February 4, 2025, and February 11, 2025, BLS International has announced that its equity shares will be suspended from trading starting Monday, March 31, 2025. Additionally, the shares will be delisted from the Capital Market Segment of the MSEI effective Monday, April 7, 2025.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Garden Reach Shipbuilders The Defence PSU announced that it has signed a contract with Germany-based Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei GmbH & Co. KG for the construction and delivery of the seventh and eighth 7,500 DWT multi-purpose vessels (MPVs). The agreement was finalized on March 24, 2025, in Hamburg, Germany. This contract follows the 'option agreement' between both parties for the procurement of four additional MPVs, increasing GRSE’s total order to eight vessels. The overall contract value remains around $108 million, with no changes to the financial terms.

NHPC The company has successfully conducted the trial run of Unit-2 (200 MW) of the Parbati-II HE project (4x200 MW) in Himachal Pradesh. The trial runs for the remaining three units are anticipated to be completed by March 31, 2025.

IndusInd Bank The CGST and Central Excise department in Thane has levied a penalty of ₹30.15 crore on the bank due to multiple GST-related issues. The bank is considering filing an appeal against the decision.