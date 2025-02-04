Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Power Grid: State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd reported a 4.1 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at ₹3,861.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the company posted a net profit of ₹4,028.3 crore, according to a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations dipped 3 percent to ₹11,233 crore from ₹11,579.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares will be in focus after media reports indicated that Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey stated that a decision on the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues is "yet to be taken," suggesting that the proposal remains under discussion. When asked whether the proposal was under active consideration, Pandey responded, "This has been under discussion because unless and until it is decided, it is not decided. It has to be decided."

Bank of Baroda: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda will consider capital raising through various modes, including qualified institutional placement (QIP), on February 13. The board meeting is scheduled to discuss the capital raising plan through common equity capital via QIP and other methods in suitable tranches up to March 31, 2026, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, the company said in an exchange filing.

Divi's Labs: Divi's Laboratories reported a 66 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹594 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, driven by growth in custom synthesis and a stable generics business. The company had posted a net profit of ₹358 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue increased 25 percent YoY to ₹2,379 crore in Q3FY25. The company generates about 53 percent of sales from custom synthesis and 47 percent from generics, while exports to the US and Europe account for 72 percent of total revenue.

Gland Pharma: Gland Pharma reported a 7 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹205 crore in Q3FY25, up from ₹192 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations declined 10 percent YoY to ₹1,384 crore. EBITDA for Q3FY25 came in at ₹360 crore, marking a 1 percent YoY increase. EBITDA margins expanded by 300 basis points to 26 percent.

Vedanta: S&P Global Ratings upgraded Vedanta Resources' rating, citing reduced refinancing risks for the UK-based natural resources group. The agency upgraded the rating to "B+" from "B" with a stable outlook and removed it from credit watch. A further upgrade will depend on sustainable cash flow and dividend generation at the group level. The agency noted that refinancing of the $600 million 2026 bonds is "a virtual certainty," which will ease liquidity pressure and mitigate refinancing risk.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals Ltd reported a net loss of ₹21 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net profit of ₹194 crore in Q3FY24. An exceptional charge of ₹70 crore, related to employee termination benefits, plant decommissioning, and closure expenses, contributed to the loss. Revenue from operations fell 3.8 percent to ₹3,590 crore from ₹3,730 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. EBITDA declined 19.9 percent to ₹434 crore from ₹542 crore YoY.

Welspun Enterprises: Welspun Enterprises Ltd reported a 13.4 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at ₹77.5 crore for Q3FY25, compared to ₹89.5 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged 22.7 percent to ₹866.9 crore from ₹706.7 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose 1.5 percent to ₹128.2 crore from ₹126.3 crore in Q3FY24.

KEC International: KEC International Ltd posted a 33.8 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at ₹129.6 crore for Q3FY25, up from ₹96.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 6.8 percent to ₹5,349.4 crore from ₹5,006.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. EBITDA increased 21.6 percent to ₹374.4 crore from ₹307.9 crore YoY.

Bombay Dyeing: Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd reported a 12.6 percent increase in revenue for Q3FY25, with sales reaching ₹414.8 crore, up from ₹369.2 crore in the same quarter last year. The company swung to a positive EBITDA of ₹15.9 crore, compared to a loss of ₹24.2 crore in Q3FY24, reflecting a significant turnaround. EBITDA margin stood at 3.8 percent.

Religare Enterprises: US-based entity Danny Gaekwad Developments & Investments urged SEBI to reconsider its proposal for a competing open offer for Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL). REL posted a regulatory filing stating that Danny Gaekwad Developments & Investments had written to SEBI Chairperson, requesting an exemption from strict enforcement of Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers (SAST) Regulations to allow a competing offer against Burmans’ open offer.