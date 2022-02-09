Stocks to Watch: PowerGrid, Tata Power, ACC, GMR Infra

2 min read.Updated: 09 Feb 2022, 07:46 AM ISTArindam Roy
Shares of firms like Power Grid Corporation, Tata Power, ACC, GMR Infrastructure, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Prestige Estates Projects, SAIL, Spencers Retail, Welspun Speciality Solutions, BASF, DCB Bank will be in focus as they will announce their Q3 results today
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday:
Bharti Airtel: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 2.8 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹830 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had recorded a net profit of ₹854 crore in the same period a year ago.
Bajaj Electricals: Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Tuesday reported a decline of 50.94 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹48.17 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹98.19 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.
Jindal Steel & Power: Jindal Steel & Power on Tuesday reported a 27.2 per cent drop in consolidated profit at ₹1,866.08 for the quarter ended December 2021 owing to higher expenses. The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹2,566.68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Jindal Steel & Power said in a BSE filing.
NMDC: State-owned NMDC on Tuesday reported a marginal 2.8 per cent drop in consolidated profit at ₹2,048.40 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 on the back of higher expenses. The company had reported a profit of ₹2,108.05 crore for the year-ago period, NMDC said in a filing to BSE.
J&K Bank: State-owned Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Tuesday reported a more than two-fold rise in its net profit at ₹174.81 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 on the back of a significant drop in its provisioning requirement. The bank had posted net profit of ₹66.37 crore in the same quarter a year ago, and ₹111.60 crore in the preceding quarter ended September 2021.
Bata India: Bata India on Tuesday reported nearly three-fold increase in consolidated net profit at ₹72.32 crore for December quarter 2021-22. The company had posted a net profit of ₹26.41 crore in the year-ago period, Bata India said in a BSE filing.
Jagran Prakashan: Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Tuesday reported 43.41 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹110.30 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹76.91 crore for the year-ago period, Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL) said in a BSE filing.
Data Patterns (India): Data Patterns (India) Ltd has reported a net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 at ₹8.96 crore. The city-based electronic systems supplier to the defence and aerospace sector, reported a net loss at ₹4.40 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.
IRCTC: The firm reported a net profit of ₹208.8 crore in Q3FY22 against ₹78.08 in Q3FY21.
Latent View Analytics: The company reported a profit of ₹49.92 crore in Q3FY22 against a ₹22.45 crore in Q3FY21.
