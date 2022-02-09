Stocks to Watch: PowerGrid, Tata Power, ACC, GMR Infra

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday:

Bharti Airtel: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 2.8 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹830 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had recorded a net profit of ₹854 crore in the same period a year ago.

Bajaj Electricals: Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Tuesday reported a decline of 50.94 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹48.17 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹98.19 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.

Jindal Steel & Power: Jindal Steel & Power on Tuesday reported a 27.2 per cent drop in consolidated profit at ₹1,866.08 for the quarter ended December 2021 owing to higher expenses. The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹2,566.68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Jindal Steel & Power said in a BSE filing.

NMDC: State-owned NMDC on Tuesday reported a marginal 2.8 per cent drop in consolidated profit at ₹2,048.40 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 on the back of higher expenses. The company had reported a profit of ₹2,108.05 crore for the year-ago period, NMDC said in a filing to BSE.

J&K Bank: State-owned Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Tuesday reported a more than two-fold rise in its net profit at ₹174.81 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 on the back of a significant drop in its provisioning requirement. The bank had posted net profit of ₹66.37 crore in the same quarter a year ago, and ₹111.60 crore in the preceding quarter ended September 2021.

Bata India: Bata India on Tuesday reported nearly three-fold increase in consolidated net profit at ₹72.32 crore for December quarter 2021-22. The company had posted a net profit of ₹26.41 crore in the year-ago period, Bata India said in a BSE filing.

Jagran Prakashan: Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Tuesday reported 43.41 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹110.30 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹76.91 crore for the year-ago period, Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL) said in a BSE filing.

Data Patterns (India): Data Patterns (India) Ltd has reported a net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 at ₹8.96 crore. The city-based electronic systems supplier to the defence and aerospace sector, reported a net loss at ₹4.40 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

IRCTC: The firm reported a net profit of ₹208.8 crore in Q3FY22 against ₹78.08 in Q3FY21.

Latent View Analytics: The company reported a profit of ₹49.92 crore in Q3FY22 against a ₹22.45 crore in Q3FY21.

