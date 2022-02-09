Stocks to Watch: PowerGrid, Tata Power, ACC, GMR Infra

J&K Bank: State-owned Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Tuesday reported a more than two-fold rise in its net profit at ₹174.81 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 on the back of a significant drop in its provisioning requirement. The bank had posted net profit of ₹66.37 crore in the same quarter a year ago, and ₹111.60 crore in the preceding quarter ended September 2021.

