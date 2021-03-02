Stocks to Watch: Prestige Group, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Linde India

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd: The company signed an agreement with Blackstone Group Lp, to sell 12 assets comprising completed retail, office and hotel assets as part of phase I of a series of proposed transactions, the real estate developer said in a regulatory filing.
Bank of Baroda: Loans where repayments are delayed up to 90 days have surged at public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) between March and December, raising concerns that stress is building up.
IDBI Bank: LIC-controlled IDBI Bank will set off its accumulated losses worth ₹45,586 crore against the balance in the securities premium account, according to the bank's draft scheme.
Linde India Ltd: Linde India Ltd's board approved a dividend of 30%, equivalent to ₹3 per share valued ₹10 each for the year ended Dec 31.
Mangalam Cement Ltd: The company held a meeting of its unsecured creditors to vote on a National Company Law Tribunal order suggesting a merger of company entities, namely, Mangalam Timber Products Ltd and Mangalam Cement Ltd. Results of the vote were awaited, the company said.
Coal India Ltd: The company reported a 6.6% drop in production for the month of February to 61.9 million tonnes (MT) from 66.2 MT a year ago. Meanwhile, offtake declined 6.2% to 51.2 MT from 54.6 MT in February 2020.
Bank of Maharashtra: The lender has been penalised ₹2 crore by the Reserve Bank of India for non-compliance with some of the central bank's guidelines on fraud classification and reporting by commercial banks.
Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has cut its shareholding in Great Eastern Shipping Co by more than 2% from the previous holding of a 9.30% stake.
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd: Robust Marketing Services Pvt. Ltd acquired 1,00,93,044 shares in Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals from the open market at ₹10 a piece.
Kilburn Engineering Ltd: The company's board of directors will meet on 4 March to consider and approve a proposal for issue and allotment of equity shares by way of a preferential allotment and conversion of outstanding loans into equity shares and cumulative redeemable preference shares to the lenders, as part of a debt restructuring proposal in accordance with the guidelines specified by Reserve Bank of India.