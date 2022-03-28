Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:

PVR, INOX: Leading film exhibition players PVR Ltd and INOX Leisure Ltd on Sunday announced a merger deal to create the largest multiplex chain in the country with a network of more than 1,500 screens. The boards of directors of the two companies at their meetings held on Sunday approved an all-stock amalgamation of INOX with PVR, the two companies said in separate regulatory filings.

GAIL: The board of state gas utility GAIL India Ltd will on March 31 consider the buyback of shares - the second buyback in as many years.

In a stock exchange filing, the nation's top gas transporter and distributor said its board of directors, at the meeting on March 31, will also consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and the entire fiscal.

Adani Total Gas: Adani Total Gas Ltd, a joint venture of Adani group and French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, has forayed into the electric mobility infrastructure sector by launching its first EV charging station in Ahmedabad.

The charging station is located at ATGL's CNG station at Maninagar in Ahmedabad, the company said in a statement.

Airtel: Telecom company Bharti Airtel will acquire a 4.7 per cent stake in Indus Towers from Vodafone Group for about ₹2,388 crore, according to a company filing.

The transaction will be executed at a price of ₹187.88 per share.

Emami: Home grown FMCG major Emami on Friday said it has acquired the 'Dermicool' brand from the British multinational consumer goods company Reckitt for a total consideration of ₹432 crore, expanding its play into the prickly heat and cool talc category.

Manappuram Finance: Kerala-based gold loan NBFC, Manappuram Finance on Saturday received board of directors approval for fundraising to the tune of ₹7,800 crore through issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures in tranches for the financial year 2022-23.

DLF: Realty major DLF will invest around ₹2,000 crore to construct two new shopping malls in Gurugram and Goa, as it sees huge growth potential in organised retail with opening up of the economy after significant reduction in COVID-19 cases.

Metal stocks: India is leaning toward continuing to import coking coal from Russia, the steel minister said on Sunday, seeming to buck a global trend to shun Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

"We are moving in the direction of importing coking coal from Russia," Ramchandra Prasad Singh told a conference in New Delhi.

This is likely to boost investor sentiments.

Auto Stocks: The monthly auto sales data will start coming in from Friday.

