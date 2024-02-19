Stocks to Watch: Quess Corp, Hero MotoCorp, Chalet Hotels, LIC, Paytm, RVNL
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, February 19:
Quess Corp: The recruitment firm has said it will be demerged into three listed entities– Quess Corp Ltd, Digitide Solutions Ltd, and Bluspring Enterprises Ltd. The new Quess Corp will handle workforce management; Digitide Solutions will provide business process management solutions and insurtech; and Bluspring Enterprises will offer facility management, industrial services and investments. The demerger is expected to attract investment, improve capital allocation and boost growth. Once complete, all the shareholders will receive an additional share of each of the new companies for every share they hold in Quess Corp Ltd. The process is expected to take 12-15 months, and depends on regulatory approval.
