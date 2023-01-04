Stocks to Watch: Radiant Cash Mgt, RIL, Vedanta, L&T, HDFC Ltd, RailTel

Radiant Cash Management: Radiant Cash Management IPO listing date has been fixed for today. As per the information available on the BSE website, shares of Radiant Cash Management Services Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Shares of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd will list on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session and the retail cash management company has informed Indian exchanges that in respect of shares in demat form, necessary corporate action has been executed to have the lock-in period marked in the depository’s records.