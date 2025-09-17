Stocks to watch: RailTel, Coal India, Apollo Tyres, BEL among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. RailTel Corporation of India RailTel has secured a work order valued at ₹105.74 crore from the State Project Director, Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), for the procurement, supply, and installation of smart classrooms/KGBVs across Bihar.

Blue Dart Blue Dart Aviation Ltd, a subsidiary of Blue Dart Express, has been served a GST demand notice exceeding ₹420 crore by the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise.

Coal India Coal India (CIL) has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Ontillu-Chandragiri Rare Earth Element (REE) Exploration Block, the company announced in a regulatory filing.

Dr Reddy's Dr. Reddy's has introduced the novel patented molecule Tegoprazan in India, indicated for the treatment of acid-related gastrointestinal disorders.

Apollo Tyres After Dream11 stepped down as the Indian cricket team’s jersey sponsor, the BCCI announced Apollo Tyres as the new principal sponsor of Team India.

Bharat Electronics Limited BEL has received new orders totaling ₹712 crore since September 1, spanning IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, ESM systems, blockchain, and communication projects.

Tech Mahindra Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has raised its shareholding in Tech Mahindra by 2.004%, increasing its stake from 8.836% to 10.84%.

TVS Holdings The board is scheduled to meet on September 22 to discuss issuing cumulative non-convertible redeemable preference shares to shareholders as a bonus.

Punjab National Bank The bank announced that the government has extended the tenure of its Executive Director, M. Paramasivam, until March 31, 2027, beyond his previous term, which was set to conclude on November 30, 2025.

Lupin The US FDA inspected Lupin’s Nagpur injectable plant from September 8 to 16 and concluded the review with six observations.

