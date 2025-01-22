Indian Stock Market: The front-line indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Wednesday, January 22, following a positive start in Asian markets, as President Donald Trump’s push to boost investment in artificial intelligence has improved the outlook for the region’s tech firms.

The US markets ended the previous trading session in the green on prospects that Donald Trump’s policies will boost the world’s largest economy. US bonds, on the other hand, continued to unwind the recent surge in yields that had roiled markets.

Stocks in focus during today's trading session RailTel Corporation: The company has received a work order from Northwestern Railway for signaling, amounting to ₹46.79 crore.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday reported a 43% surge in net profit to ₹326 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024. The life insurance company, promoted by ICICI Bank, had posted a profit of ₹227 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

PNB Housing: PNB Housing Finance on Tuesday reported a 43% jump in net profit to ₹483 crore for the December quarter. The non-banking finance company, promoted by Punjab National Bank, had earned ₹338 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

HDFC Bank: The country's largest private sector bank is set to announce its December quarter performance today, expected to be released post-market hours.

Tata Technologies: Tata Technologies on Tuesday, January 21, reported a nominal 1% year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25). The company reported a profit of ₹168.64 crore for the quarter under review, compared with a profit of ₹170.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Tanla Platforms: The company reported a 15% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit for the financial year's third quarter (Q3FY25) to ₹118.51 crore, compared to ₹140.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Elxsi: The company has joined forces with Minespider, a blockchain-powered traceability solutions provider, to launch MOBIUS+, an advanced battery lifecycle management platform.

Jana Small Finance Bank: The lender reported a 17.91% drop in standalone net profit, reaching ₹110.6 crore in Q3FY25, compared to ₹134.6 crore in the same period last year. The net profit showed a sequential improvement of 14.60% from ₹96 crore posted in the September 2024 quarter. The bank's net interest income (NII) stood at ₹593 crore, marking an 8% increase from ₹549 crore in Q3FY24.

India Cements: The company on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹116.52 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2024, boosted by the sale of investments.

Servotech Renewable Power: The company reported a manifold rise in its consolidated net profit to nearly ₹8 crore in the December quarter, pushed by higher revenues.

It had posted a net profit of ₹1.11 crore during the October-December period of the 2023-24 financial year.