Stocks to Watch: RBL Bank, HUL, Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, Cadila

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of stocks that could be in news in Friday’s trading session:

RBL Bank: The private sector lender reported a 54% decline in its net profit to ₹114 crore for the March 2020 quarter, as the provisioning for bad loans spiked manyfold.

Hindustan Unilever: Foreign portfolio investor Societe Generale picked up 1.29 crore shares in Hindustan Unilever (HUL) worth ₹2,453.58 crore at ₹1,902 per share. GSK sold its entire stake in HUL via several bulk deals on Thursday.

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd. is considering selling its stake in India’s largest paint maker valued at about $989 million as the conglomerate steps up efforts to trim its debt, Bloomberg reported.

Yes Bank: The private sector lender is looking to raise ₹10,000-12,000 crore through a follow-on public offer (FPO), rights issue or qualified institutional placement (QIP), managing director and chief executive Prashant Kumar said.

Zydus Cadila: The pharma company has received approval from the US health regulator to market Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension, used to treat high levels of iron in people with a certain blood disorder, in the American market.

Cyient: The IT firm reported a 74.4% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹45.2 crore for the March quarter of FY20.

Gillette India: The company reported a 40.31% decline in net profit to ₹52.38 crore for the January-March quarter 2020. The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit ₹87.76 crore for the January-March quarter a year ago.

Tata Motors: The company has announced the withdrawal of its plan to issue non-convertible debentures of up to ₹1,000 crore on a private placement basis due to tight money market conditions.

PNB Gilts: The company is seeking shareholders’ nod to raise the borrowing limit of the company to ₹20,000 crore from ₹12,000 crore.

Earnings announcement: SBI Card, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Proctor & Gamble and Adani Gas among others will announce their earnings for the fourth quarter of FY20.

