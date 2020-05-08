Home > Markets > Stock Markets > Stocks to Watch: RBL Bank, HUL, Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, Cadila
Top stocks that could be in news in today's trading session
Top stocks that could be in news in today's trading session

Stocks to Watch: RBL Bank, HUL, Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, Cadila

2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2020, 08:28 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Foreign portfolio investor Societe Generale picked up 1.29 crore shares in Hindustan Unilever worth 2,453.58 crore
  • RBL Bank reported a 54% decline in its net profit to 114 crore for the March 2020 quarter, as the provisioning for bad loans spiked manyfold

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of stocks that could be in news in Friday’s trading session:

RBL Bank: The private sector lender reported a 54% decline in its net profit to 114 crore for the March 2020 quarter, as the provisioning for bad loans spiked manyfold.

Hindustan Unilever: Foreign portfolio investor Societe Generale picked up 1.29 crore shares in Hindustan Unilever (HUL) worth 2,453.58 crore at 1,902 per share. GSK sold its entire stake in HUL via several bulk deals on Thursday.

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd. is considering selling its stake in India’s largest paint maker valued at about $989 million as the conglomerate steps up efforts to trim its debt, Bloomberg reported.

Yes Bank: The private sector lender is looking to raise 10,000-12,000 crore through a follow-on public offer (FPO), rights issue or qualified institutional placement (QIP), managing director and chief executive Prashant Kumar said.

Zydus Cadila: The pharma company has received approval from the US health regulator to market Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension, used to treat high levels of iron in people with a certain blood disorder, in the American market.

Cyient: The IT firm reported a 74.4% decline in consolidated net profit at 45.2 crore for the March quarter of FY20.

Gillette India: The company reported a 40.31% decline in net profit to 52.38 crore for the January-March quarter 2020. The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit 87.76 crore for the January-March quarter a year ago.

Tata Motors: The company has announced the withdrawal of its plan to issue non-convertible debentures of up to 1,000 crore on a private placement basis due to tight money market conditions.

PNB Gilts: The company is seeking shareholders’ nod to raise the borrowing limit of the company to 20,000 crore from 12,000 crore.

Earnings announcement: SBI Card, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Proctor & Gamble and Adani Gas among others will announce their earnings for the fourth quarter of FY20.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout