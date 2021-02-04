Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Dr Reddy's, SBI, Future Group companies

Bharti Airtel: After six straight quarters of losses, Bharti Airtel Ltd returned to the black in the December quarter because of a one-time gain from the merger of its tower subsidiary and Indus Towers Ltd. India’s second-largest telecom operator on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹854 crore for the three months ended December. It had posted a loss of ₹1,035 crore in the year-ago period.