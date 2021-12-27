Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Future, RBL Bank, SBI Card, M&M

Future Retail: Lenders to Future Retail Ltd are in initial talks on whether they should take a more active role to offload some of the group’s non-core assets in a bid to salvage their loans, said a person aware of the development. “Non-core asset sales planned as part of the debt recast process have not fructified. Banks are discussing whether they would like to take control of the process and push for it. However, discussions are still at a preliminary stage," the person cited above said, requesting anonymity.