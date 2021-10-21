Following are the top 10 stocks that will be in news today:

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio may invest in Google-backed Dunzo by participating in the hyperlocal delivery startup’s new fundraising round of $200-250 million, two people aware of the development said.

Yes Bank: The lender is finalizing the paperwork to sue satellite television operator Dish TV India Ltd over its refusal to hold a special shareholders meeting, three people aware of the matter said.

Future Retail: The company must take part in arbitration over a commercial dispute with Amazon.com Inc, a Singapore arbitration panel ruled on Wednesday, rejecting the Indian retailer's bid to avoid the process. Amazon is trying to block Future's $3.4 billion sale of its retail assets to Reliance Industries.

Bandhan Bank: Bandhan Financial Holdings has offered to buy Future Group's stake and acquire a controlling interest in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company-a three-way joint venture between the Future Group, Industrial Investment Trust (IIT) and Italian insurance and asset management giant Generali, an ET report said.

Tata Communications: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹425.38 crore in the September quarter as compared to ₹384.48 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenue fell to ₹4,174 crore from ₹4,401 crore a year ago.

Mindtree: The company has announced the resignation of Dayapatra Nevatia from the position of executive director and chief operating officer. His last working day will be 3 January.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar): The company has commissioned a precision strip mill having a capacity of 26,000 tonnes per annum at its plant in Hisar. In July, JSL had announced investing ₹450 crore for expansion of its Specialty Products Division.

L&T Finance Holdings: The company reported a 10% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹223 crore for the quarter ended September. Its total income during July-September 2021 fell to ₹3,134.46 crore as against ₹3,508.91 crore in the year-ago period, LTFH said in a regulatory filing.

PNB Housing Finance: The mortgage lender will consider issuance of non-convertible debentures worth up to ₹20 billion in tranches on a private placement basis.

Havells India: The consumer electrical goods maker on Wednesday reported a 7.34% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹302.39 crore for the quarter ended September, compared to ₹326.36 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its revenue from operations rose 31.65% to ₹3,238.04 crore.

