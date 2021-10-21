Asian Paints, Biocon, Container Corp, CG Power, IDBI Bank, IndiaMart InterMesh, Indian Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels, JSW Steel, Macrotech Developers, Mphasis, and TVS Motors are some of the companies that will announce results today
Following are the top 10 stocks that will be in news today:
Reliance Industries:Reliance Jio may invest in Google-backed Dunzo by participating in the hyperlocal delivery startup’s new fundraising round of $200-250 million, two people aware of the development said.
Yes Bank:The lender is finalizing the paperwork to sue satellite television operator Dish TV India Ltd over its refusal to hold a special shareholders meeting, three people aware of the matter said.
Future Retail: The company must take part in arbitration over a commercial dispute with Amazon.com Inc, a Singapore arbitration panel ruled on Wednesday, rejecting the Indian retailer's bid to avoid the process. Amazon is trying to block Future's $3.4 billion sale of its retail assets to Reliance Industries.
Bandhan Bank: Bandhan Financial Holdings has offered to buy Future Group's stake and acquire a controlling interest in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company-a three-way joint venture between the Future Group, Industrial Investment Trust (IIT) and Italian insurance and asset management giant Generali, an ET report said.
Tata Communications: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹425.38 crore in the September quarter as compared to ₹384.48 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenue fell to ₹4,174 crore from ₹4,401 crore a year ago.
Mindtree: The company has announced the resignation of Dayapatra Nevatia from the position of executive director and chief operating officer. His last working day will be 3 January.
Jindal Stainless (Hisar): The company has commissioned a precision strip mill having a capacity of 26,000 tonnes per annum at its plant in Hisar. In July, JSL had announced investing ₹450 crore for expansion of its Specialty Products Division.
L&T Finance Holdings: The company reported a 10% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹223 crore for the quarter ended September. Its total income during July-September 2021 fell to ₹3,134.46 crore as against ₹3,508.91 crore in the year-ago period, LTFH said in a regulatory filing.
PNB Housing Finance: The mortgage lender will consider issuance of non-convertible debentures worth up to ₹20 billion in tranches on a private placement basis.
Havells India: The consumer electrical goods maker on Wednesday reported a 7.34% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹302.39 crore for the quarter ended September, compared to ₹326.36 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its revenue from operations rose 31.65% to ₹3,238.04 crore.
