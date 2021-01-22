Stocks to Watch: Reliance, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Friday:

Reliance Industries: The oil-to-telecom behemoth with report its December quarter earnings on Friday. The company had posted a profit of ₹9,567 crore for the quarter ended September, down 15% from a year earlier because of lower revenues from its oil and gas business, but it was still higher than estimated.

Vedanta: The mining giant on Thursday said production of mined zinc in India rose 4% to 2,44,000 tonne in the third quarter of FY'21 on account of higher ore production partially offset by slightly lower overall metal grades.

HDFC Bank: Sebi has imposed ₹1 crore penalty on the bank for unilaterally invoking securities pledged by BRH Wealth Kreators in violation of the regulator’s interim orders. The regulator asked the lender to deposit ₹160 crore in a separate escrow account until the issue of settlement of clients’ securities is reconciled.

Yes Bank: The private sector lender will announce its December quarter earnings today. It had reported a net profit of ₹129.4 crore for the September compared with a net loss of ₹600 crore in the year-ago period. The board will also meet today to consider a proposal for further fundraising through various instruments.

Hero MotoCorp: India’s largest two-wheeler maker expects the current momentum in demand in the rural market to continue in FY22, riding on hopes of further measures to boost rural income in the upcoming Budget. These measures are expected to boost the sales of Hero’s entry-level motorcycles in the coming fiscal, said Pawan Munjal, chairman.

JK Tyre: The company reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹230.5 crore in the quarter ended December on robust sales and aided by favourable foreign exchange fluctuations. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹10.27 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at ₹2,769.28 crore as against ₹2,199.80 crore.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The lender has reported a fraud of ₹94.29 crore in an NPA account of Supertech Township Projects. The state-owned bank said it has reported the fraud to the RBI and that the account has been fully provided for as per the existing regulatory norms.

Mphasis: The IT firm reported an 11% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹325.5 crore for the December quarter. Revenue from operations grew 8.6 per cent to ₹2,474.3 crore in the reported quarter from ₹2,276.7 crore a year ago.

Asian Paints: The company said demand conditions continued to exhibit a strong recovery across business segments, The paints major reported a 62.3% jump in its consolidated profit to ₹1,265.35 crore for the quarter ended December.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company reported nearly 52% decline in its net profit to ₹210 crore in the quarter ended December on higher provisioning. The pure-play credit card company, promoted by SBI, saw its total income grow marginally to ₹2,540 crore.













