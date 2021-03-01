Stocks to Watch: Reliance Home Finance, Somany Ceramics, Welspun India, Vedanta

Reliance Home Finance Ltd: The non-bank lender notified that it has net cash (inclusive of cash equivalent, liquid mutual fund investments, fixed deposits etc.) of more than ₹1,500 crore. However the delay in debt servicing is due to prohibition on the Company to dispose off, alienate, encumber either directly or indirectly or otherwise part with the possession of any assets, owing to a Delhi high court order dated November 20, 2019. The lender said its creditors had entered an inter-creditor agreement for arriving at the debt resolution plan.

Somany Ceramics Ltd: The company' will conduct separate meetings of equity shareholders, secured creditors and unsecured creditors via video conferencing, on 31 March, to consider the proposed merger of Schablona India Ltd with Somany Ceramics Ltd, in keeping with an order passed by the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.

Welspun India Ltd: The company's board of directors will meet on 3 March to consider the issuance of debenture, bonds or any other form of borrowing and consider approaching shareholders for a fundraise, it said in a regulator filing.

HCL Technologies Ltd: HCL Technologies' unit HCL America Inc. will engage in discussions with certain potential investors and analysts outside India on the proposed issuance of dollar-denominated fixed rate, senior unsecured notes, it said in a regulatory filing. A preliminary offering memorandum has been prepared in relation to the contemplated issue of the notes, which will not be offered or sold in India.

Vedanta Ltd: The company has entered into a facility agreement with its units Vedanta Holdings Mauritius Ltd, Vedanta Resources Ltd and Vedanta Holdings Jersey Ltd for $350 million. The agreement requires the entities to retain control over Vedanta Ltd. A share security agreement was also executed on 24 February 2021 pursuant to which a pledge has been created on all shares held by Vedanta Jersey in Vedanta to secure the secured obligations in connection with the facility. The disclosure was made by First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC as facility agent under the Facility Agreement.

Axis Bank Ltd: The bank has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ]amongst members of the consortium seeking to set up a Pan-India (National) Umbrella Entity for retail payments, subject to requisite regulatory approvals, it said in a regulatory filing.

Just Dial Ltd: The local search engine operator said HDFC Mutual Fund cut its holdings in Just Dial by 2.73% from 7.65%, taking the stake to 5.60% of the paid up equity share capital of the company worth ₹61.8 crore comprising 61,871,912 shares.

Stovec Industries Ltd: The company's board recommended dividend of ₹22 per equity share of ₹10/- each for the financial year ended 31 December, 2020, subject to the approval of members in the forthcoming annual general meeting.

Gammon India Ltd: The company said in a regulatory filing that Gammon and Billimoria Ltd has ceased to be its subsidiary after it agreed to sell the unit for a consideration of ₹5.10 lakh. The deal is expected to be completed by 15 March.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd: The company's board of directors declared a second interim dividend of ₹ 15 per equity share of ₹10/- each fully paid up for FY21.

