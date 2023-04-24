Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries (RIL) registers 19.11% YoY growth in consolidated net profit to ₹19,299 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2023, driven by robust upside in mainstay oil-to-chemicals (O2C) posting highest ever operating profit and lower rate. The conglomerate's oil and gas segment also delivered strong growth, while the telecom segment was broadly in-line. Although the retail business missed EBITDA estimates, the performance was still stable. The oil-to-telecom empire posts consolidated PAT of ₹19,299 crore, up by 19.11% from ₹16,203 crore in Q4Y22. The growth was at a higher pace by 22.21% from ₹15,792 crore in Q3FY23.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank has declared its Q4FY23 earnings today. The bank recorded a consolidated net income of ₹53,922.75 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 25.88% YoY from ₹42,834.06 Cr during Q4FY22. ICICI Bank said its net expenses stood at ₹38,716.56 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023 as against ₹31,306.02 Cr during the same quarter of the previous financial year. The bank's operating profit (Profit before provisions and contingencies) stood at ₹15,206.19 Cr during the quarter under review, up by 31.90% YoY from ₹31,306.02 Cr during the year-ago quarter.

Wipro: Wipro will be considering a proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the company this week. The IT giant's board of directors will be holding a two-day meeting to announce the fourth quarter results for FY23 and consider other key developments. In its regulatory filing on Sunday, Wipro said, "the Board of Directors of the Company will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto..., at its meeting scheduled to be held over April 26 -27, 2023."

HDFC Bank/HDFC: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed HDFC Bank Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) selective regulatory relief to smooth out the merger between the two organisations, set to conclude by July this year. RBI has permitted the bank to meet priority sector lending requirements in a staggered fashion over three years, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing. These requirements, including lending to weaker segments of the economy, are linked to an organisation's loan book.

Hindustan Zinc: Vedanta Group company Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported an 11.78% fall in its consolidated net profit at ₹2,583 crore for the fourth quarter of 2022-23 on account of higher expenses. The company clocked ₹2,928 crore net profit in the January-March period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, HZL said in a regulatory filing. Its total income also declined to ₹8,863 crore from ₹9,074 crore in the year-ago period. The company's expenses stood at ₹5,358 crore, higher than ₹4,717 crore a year ago.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's largest carmaker, said on Friday it would recall 7,213 units of its Baleno RS hatchback over a possible defect in the vacuum pump that assists its brake function. "The affected vehicle may require increased effort in brake pedal application," the company said in a release, adding that the vehicles affected were manufactured between Oct. 27, 2016, and Nov. 1, 2019.

Sun Pharma: One of the leading global generic pharmaceutical companies, Sun Pharma will be halting the release of batches from the Punjab-based Mohali facility to the US market. However, the halt is temporary and in line with corrective actions guided by the US healthcare regulator FDA. In its regulatory on Sunday, Sun Pharma informed that it has received a letter titled “Consent Decree Correspondence/Non-Compliance Letter" from the US FDA.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank announced its Q4FY23 results on Saturday reporting a dip in net profit from 367.46 crore to ₹202.43 crore in Q4FY23, logging nearly a 45% decline on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. However, on a quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) basis, Yes Bank reported around a 293% rise against Q3FY23 net profit of ₹51.52 crore. Blaming the rising provisioning for a dip in net profit, Yes Bank said that it has managed to report full-year profitability for the second straight year despite accelerated provisioning.

Macrotech Developers: Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Saturday reported a 39% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹744.36 crore for the March quarter and announced the issue of bonus shares to shareholders in a ratio of 1:1. Its net profit stood at ₹535.46 crore in the year-ago period, Macrotech Developers said in a regulatory filing. Macrotech Developers sells properties under the Lodha brand and is one of the leading real estate companies in India.

Biocon: Biocon Biologics, India's leading biopharmaceutical company, Sunday said that it would hold a meeting of the Board of Directors on April 26, 2023, to consider the issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis. A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on April 26, 2023, to consider the issue of NCDs, Biocon said in a regulatory filing. The Bangalore-based company, earlier this month, sold a nearly 10% stake in its unit and contract research firm Syngene International Ltd, to raise ₹2,250 crore.