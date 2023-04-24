Stocks to Watch: Reliance, ICICI Bank, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Zinc

Wipro: Wipro will be considering a proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the company this week. The IT giant's board of directors will be holding a two-day meeting to announce the fourth quarter results for FY23 and consider other key developments. In its regulatory filing on Sunday, Wipro said, "the Board of Directors of the Company will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto..., at its meeting scheduled to be held over April 26 -27, 2023."