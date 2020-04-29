Home > Markets > Stock Markets > Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Biocon, PNB Housing Finance
Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Biocon, PNB Housing Finance

2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2020, 08:27 AM IST Ishita Guha

  • Biocon and Mylan launched biosimilar Fulphila in Canada
  • Axis Bank has reported a surprise net loss of 1,388 crore for the March quarter owing to higher provisions versus profit of 1,505 crore YoY

Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Wednesday:

Reliance Industries: S&P Global Ratings has affirmed long-term rating at BBB+ and maintained a stable outlook for the oil-to-telecom conglomerate. The rating agency said the firm's leverage is poised to improve and stabilise over the next 12-24 months owing to disciplined spending, asset monetisation and resilient earnings.

Axis Bank: The private lender reported a net loss of 1,388 crore for the March quarter owing to higher provisions. The bank had reported net profit of 1,505 crore in the same period last fiscal. Total provisions rose 18% to 7,730 crore during January-March, compared with 2,711 crore a year ago.

Biocon: The pharmaceutical company and Mylan launched biosimilar Fulphila in Canada. Fulphila is approved by Health Canada to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia.

PNB Housing Finance: Sanjaya has stepped down from the post of managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), just a few days before his tenure ends on 4 May. Independent director Neeraj Vyas will be the interim chief of the firm.

CG Consumer Electricals: The company has partially resumed operations at its Baddi manufacturing plant in Himachal Pradesh, on the lines of the government’s plans to lift the nationwide lockdown in a phased manner.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Biswamohan Mahapatra as part-time non-executive chairman for three years, effective 28 April.

NACL Industries: The chemical manufacturing company has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary, NACL Spec-Chem Ltd, an agrochemical maker. The former had acquired 2 crore shares of its subsidiary in an all-cash transaction.

Neuland Laboratories: Care has withdrawn the rating of CARE BBB+ with a stable outlook for the company’s bank facilities, with immediate effect, after the latter received no objection and no due certificate from various lenders.

Kirloskar Oil Engines: The company has partially resumed operations at its plant-II and plant-III (KMW unit) located at Kagal in Maharashtra with effect from 28 April.

Gabriel India: The ride-control products and solutions maker has resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra.

