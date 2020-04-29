Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Biocon, PNB Housing Finance

Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Wednesday:

Reliance Industries: S&P Global Ratings has affirmed long-term rating at BBB+ and maintained a stable outlook for the oil-to-telecom conglomerate. The rating agency said the firm's leverage is poised to improve and stabilise over the next 12-24 months owing to disciplined spending, asset monetisation and resilient earnings.

Axis Bank: The private lender reported a net loss of ₹1,388 crore for the March quarter owing to higher provisions. The bank had reported net profit of ₹1,505 crore in the same period last fiscal. Total provisions rose 18% to ₹7,730 crore during January-March, compared with ₹2,711 crore a year ago.

Biocon: The pharmaceutical company and Mylan launched biosimilar Fulphila in Canada. Fulphila is approved by Health Canada to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia.

PNB Housing Finance: Sanjaya has stepped down from the post of managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), just a few days before his tenure ends on 4 May. Independent director Neeraj Vyas will be the interim chief of the firm.

CG Consumer Electricals: The company has partially resumed operations at its Baddi manufacturing plant in Himachal Pradesh, on the lines of the government’s plans to lift the nationwide lockdown in a phased manner.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Biswamohan Mahapatra as part-time non-executive chairman for three years, effective 28 April.

NACL Industries: The chemical manufacturing company has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary, NACL Spec-Chem Ltd, an agrochemical maker. The former had acquired 2 crore shares of its subsidiary in an all-cash transaction.

Neuland Laboratories: Care has withdrawn the rating of CARE BBB+ with a stable outlook for the company’s bank facilities, with immediate effect, after the latter received no objection and no due certificate from various lenders.

Kirloskar Oil Engines: The company has partially resumed operations at its plant-II and plant-III (KMW unit) located at Kagal in Maharashtra with effect from 28 April.

Gabriel India: The ride-control products and solutions maker has resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Share Via