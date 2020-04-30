Stocks to Watch: RIL, Airtel, HUL, Wipro, Tata Motors, M&M Finance

Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Thursday:

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator clarified that it has renewed its decade-old partnership with Nokia to boost its network capacity and customer experience. The announcement in this regard was made by Nokia only, as per a stock exchange filing.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate will announce it earnings for the quarter-ended March today. Separately, IT services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd will also report its financial results for January-March.

Tata Motors: British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by Tata Motors Ltd, has restored three-fourth of its budgeted production in China, according to a Mint report.

Axis Bank: The board of the private lender has approved the reappointment of Rakesh Makhija as an independent director for three years effective 27 October, 2020.

HUL: The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major will announce its earnings for the March quarter. Investors may also watch this space as GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) may soon begin selling its stake in the firm estimated to be worth almost ₹29,850 crore ($3.9 billion), according to a Bloomberg report.

Wipro: The IT major and Nutanix, an enterprise cloud computing company, have launched the former’s Digital Database Services (DDS) powered by Nutanix Era and Nutanix HCI software to enable efficient management of databases.

Bajaj Finance: The non-banking finance company has allotted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹200 crore.

M&M Financial Services: Manulife Investment Management (Singapore) Pte Ltd has acquired 49% stake in the company’s two wholly-owned arms Mahindra Asset Management Pvt Ltd and Mahindra Trustee Pvt Ltd. The transaction is valued at ₹265 crore and is a 51:49 joint venture.

Sintex Industries: Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP has bought 3.5 million shares of the plastic water tank maker at ₹0.95 per share.

GP Petroleums: The industrial and automotive lubricant maker has resumed operations at its Vasai (Maharashtra) plant, on the lines of the government’s plan to lift the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the covid-19 outbreak.

