Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Holidays, Skipper
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, February 26:
Reliance Industries: Walt Disney and Reliance Industries have signed a binding agreement to merge their media operations in India, a Bloomberg report quoted people familiar with the matter. The report said billionare Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is expected to own a 61% stake in the merged entity as Disney reassesses its strategy in India amid intense competition. The distribution of shares among the partners could undergo alterations based on the inclusion of Disney's additional local assets at the time of finalizing the deal, the report said. Reliance Industries is also mulling over the acquisition of Tata Play Ltd., a broadcast service provider, in which Disney holds a minority stake.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started