Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, Cochin Shipyard, NMDC among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended lower on Friday, 14 August, snapping their two-week winning streak. Market sentiment remained cautious amid uncertainty over a potential US-Iran peace deal, volatility in crude oil prices, rising bond yields, and fears of a renewed inflationary pressure.

The Sensex declined 71 points, or 0.09%, to close at 78,009.25, while the Nifty 50 slipped 30 points, or 0.12%, to settle at 24,366.

On Monday, the market is likely to open in red as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative opening. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,393.5 mark, down over 56 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

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“Indian equity markets are expected to remain range-bound with a cautious bias as persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to restrain risk appetite. Ongoing disruptions to regional shipping, Iran's assertion that the Strait of Hormuz remains under its control, and renewed Israeli strikes in Lebanon have heightened concerns over further escalation and prolonged disruptions to global energy and trade routes,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Cochin Shipyard State-owned shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard posted a more than 19% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹151.5 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹188 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Reliance Industries eliance Industries and UK-based aerospace major Rolls-Royce on Friday announced plans to jointly develop an indigenous combat engine for India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, strengthening efforts to build self-reliant aerospace propulsion capabilities in the country.

Voltas Voltas reported a 52% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹214 crore in Q4 FY27, up from ₹140 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

PhysicsWallah PhysicsWallah narrowed its consolidated net loss by 31% to ₹88.3 crore in the April-June quarter, compared with ₹127 crore a year ago, as operating revenue climbed 24% to ₹1,054 crore, driven primarily by its online business.

NMDC State-run NMDC reported a 2% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,005.71 crore for the June quarter, aided by higher revenue from iron ore sales.

IndusInd Bank The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has levied a monetary penalty of ₹59.20 lakh on private sector lender IndusInd Bank for violating certain provisions of its directions concerning ‘Interest Rate on Deposits’ and ‘Securitisation of Standard Assets’.

Patanjali Foods The company’s consolidated profit jumped 86% year-on-year to ₹335.7 crore, compared with ₹180.4 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 29% to ₹11,337.5 crore, while EBITDA surged 69% to ₹543.3 crore.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Schneider Electric’s Indian arm reported a 69.84% year-on-year decline in profit after tax (PAT) attributable to the company’s owners to ₹12.44 crore in the June quarter, down from ₹41.24 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, revenue from operations increased 4.78% to ₹651.36 crore from ₹621.63 crore.

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Kwality Walls Kwality Wall’s (India) posted a 35% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹51 crore in Q4 FY27, compared with ₹38 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Natco Pharma Natco Pharma’s consolidated net profit declined 57% year-on-year to ₹206.5 crore in Q1 ended June 2026, primarily due to lower sales of its generic cancer drug, lenalidomide.