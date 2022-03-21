Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Future Retail, Aurobindo Pharma, SBI

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indiabulls Housing Finance is under the F&O ban for 21 March 21. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit
NEW DELHI: Here is the list of 10 stocks that could be in focus on Monday:
Reliance Industries: Subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures has announced the acquisition of a majority 89% equity stake in Clovia, an industry leader in the bridge-to-premium intimate wear category, with an investment of ₹950 crore.
Future Retail: Lenders to Future Retail Ltd have abandoned plans to sue the company for the unapproved transfer of hundreds of its stores to Reliance Retail, and will instead enforce their rights through the debt recovery tribunal and bankruptcy tribunal.
Adani Group stocks: Adani Group is exploring potential partnerships in Saudi Arabia, including the possibility of buying a stake in the world’s largest oil exporter. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has held preliminary talks on a range of potential cooperation and joint investment opportunities with Saudi Aramco and the country’s Public Investment Fund.
State Bank of India: The country's largest lender has lined-up 12 non-performing assets (NPAs) for sale to recover loan dues worth over ₹820 crore. State Bank of India (SBI) said these accounts will be sold to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs)/banks/non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)/financial institutions.
Aurobindo Pharma: Blackstone has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire the wholly-owned injectables arm of Aurobindo Pharma, valuing the business at ₹26,000-30,000 crore ($3.4-4 billion), making it arguably the largest deal in the space.
Ashok Leyland: Switch Mobility Ltd, the electric vehicle (EV) unit of Ashok Leyland Ltd, plans to raise $200-300 million in the coming months at a valuation “significantly above" the $1.6 billion at which it raised a small investment from Dana Corp. in July 2021. In the long run, Leyland will not dilute its stake below 51% to remain a majority shareholder.
Ruchi Soya: Has the fixed the floor price of its massive ₹4,300 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) at ₹615-650 per equity share. The issue is set to open on 24 March and will close on 28 March.
Granules India: Has received licences from Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to manufacture and market generic versions of Pfizer's oral treatment nirmatrelvir. This drug will be co-packaged with ritonavir for treatment of COVID-19. The licenses are applicable for both active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished products, in tablet form, of nirmatrelvir, ritonavir.
NBCC: Has received a work order from the Ladakh administration for providing comprehensive, design, engineering and project management consultant (PMC) services for various works. The estimated cost of the project is ₹500 crore.
KEI Industries: Smallcap World Fund, Inc. has acquired 6.4 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 5.02%, up from 4.31% earlier.
