Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Future Retail, TCS, Vedanta, OMCs

Oil marketing companies: Petrol and diesel price hikes are likely to resume after state elections get over next week to bridge the ₹9 a litre gap created by international oil prices soaring past $100 a barrel. The basket of crude oil India buys rose above $102 a barrel on 1 March 1, the highest since August 2014. This compares to an average of $81.5 per of the Indian basket of crude oil at the time of freezing of petrol and diesel prices in early November last year.

