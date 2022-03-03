Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Future Retail, TCS, Vedanta, OMCs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Foreign institutional investors net sold shares worth ₹4,338.94 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares worth ₹3,061.70 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE
NEW DELHI: Here is the list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Thursday:
Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries-Assets Care & Reconstruction Company (ACRE) submitted an improved offer of ₹3,651 crore for bankrupt Sintex Industries on Wednesday. The duo had earlier offered ₹3,405 crore for the Gujarat-based textile company that is undergoing insolvency proceedings.
Future Retail: Amazon.com Inc plans to initiate criminal court proceedings this week against Future Retail for allowing transfer of assets to a major rival despite a legal prohibition. Amazon and Future Group have been in a legal stand-off for over a year now that has stalled Future's $3.4 billion sale of assets to Reliance Industries. Earlier this week, Reliance had started to take over around 500 of Future's stores, rebranding them as its own outlets.
TCS: Tata Consultancy Services is considering to divide its operational structure into four groups: acquisition, relationship incubation, enterprise growth, and business transformation, from the existing three, Rajesh Gopinathan, MD & CEO, told CNBC TV18 in an interview. Growth and transformation projects undertaken by its customers would be the key for the IT behemoth to achieve the $50 billion revenue target that has beens set.
Vedanta: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹13 per equity share, which will lead to an outgo of ₹4,832 crore for the mining major. This was the third interim dividend for the fiscal year 2021-22. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is 10 March.
Oil marketing companies: Petrol and diesel price hikes are likely to resume after state elections get over next week to bridge the ₹9 a litre gap created by international oil prices soaring past $100 a barrel. The basket of crude oil India buys rose above $102 a barrel on 1 March 1, the highest since August 2014. This compares to an average of $81.5 per of the Indian basket of crude oil at the time of freezing of petrol and diesel prices in early November last year.
FMCG companies: Sales volume of fast-moving consumer goods fell 2.6% year-on-year in the December quarter, with inflation causing a sharp dip in rural demand after five quarters of positive growth. Higher inflation in 2021 led to three consecutive quarters of double-digit price increases resulting in consumption slowdown in urban markets and consumption de-growth in rural centres.
UPL Ltd: The agri-chemicals major has announced a buyback of shares worth up to ₹1,100 crore from shareholders, excluding promoters. In a regulatory filing, the company said its board has approved the proposal to buy back fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹2 each from shareholders (other than the promoters, the promoters group and persons in control of the company), for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹1,100 crore, the maximum buyback size.
NMDC: State-owned miner NMDC reported a 26% year-on-year rise in its iron ore output to 37.18 million tonnes for April-February period of 2021-22. NMDC's sales during the 11-month period grew 25.5% to 36.57 million tonne.
Max Financial Services: Subsidiary Max Life Insurance Company Ltd has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Max Life Pension Fund Management Ltd and will infuse ₹55 crore into the firm by subscribing to 5.5 crore shares.
Suzlon Energy: Lenders have approved a plan by Suzlon Energy to convert part of its debt of ₹4,100 crore into equity that would see creditors’ stake rise to 35%, while that of promoter Tulsi Tanti’s would fall to 12.7% from 16% after the dilution. REC, a power sector lender, would pick up a 4.3 % by giving fresh loans to Suzlon that would be used by the firm to refinance older loans.
