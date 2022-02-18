NEW DELHI: Here is a list of 10 stocks that could be in focus on Friday:

Reliance Industries: Has listed its existing foreign currency bonds of over $7 billion on India INX, becoming the largest such listing by a private entity in India INX and GIFT IFSC. The listing includes the $4 billion jumbo bonds raised in January 2022, which was termed as the largest ever foreign currency bond issuance in South East Asia.

Future Retail: Has approached lenders with a plea to allow it to make interest payments of about $ 14 mn on the foreign currency denominated bonds. It has already missed repayment due last month and the 30-grace period ends early next week.

Telecom stocks: India's mobile user count fell a massive 1.28 crore month-on-month in December, as per Trai data. Reliance Jio lost about 1.29 crore wireless subscribers, pulling down its tally to 41.57 crore while Vodafone Idea lost 16.14 lakh mobile subscribers, with its base at 26.55 crore in December. Airtel added 4.75 lakh customers, pushing up subscriber base to 35.57 crore.

India Oil: Has raised ₹1,500 crore debt through a bonds issue at a coupon rate lower than government bonds. The state-owned company had priced its five-year rupee bonds at a coupon rate of 6.14% tighter than a similar maturing government bond that is trading at an annualised yield of 6.29%.

ONGC: Under the seventh bid round of Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP), state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. has bid for five out of eight blocks or areas offered for exploring and producing oil and gas, while Oil India Ltd was the only bidder for the two blocks it made an offer for. GAIL was the sole bidder for the lone block on offer from Rajasthan.

Nestle India: Is trying its best to mitigate the effects of high inflation, both for food and other commodities, and could look at pricing actions if inflation remains unrelenting, said Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestle India. The company reported a 20% decline in December quarter net profit to ₹387 crore, while operating revenue rose 8.93% to ₹3,739.32 crore.

Lupin Ltd: Has received approval from US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for usage of its antibiotic Solosec in adolescents for treatment of both bacterial vaginal infection in females and sexually transmitted infection, trichomoniasis.

Torrent Power: Crisil has upgraded long term credit rating of non-convertible debentures and long term bank facilities from 'AA/Positive' to 'AA+/Stable' based on continued strong profitability and sustained improvement in the leverage levels. It has reaffirmed its rating on the company's short-term bank facilities and commercial paper program at 'A1+'.

Bajaj Auto: Is looking to double the network for its electric scooter Chetak in the coming weeks to cater to rising demand. Bajaj Auto, which brought back its iconic scooter brand in the electric version in October 2019, said it has added 12 new cities in the network in the first six weeks of 2022. It had previously opened bookings for its e-scooter in eight cities in 2021.

Ambuja Cements: The company, part of the Swiss Holcim group, will invest ₹3,500 crore to expand its cement grinding capacity. Ambuja Cements reported a 55.5% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹430.97 crore for the December quarter. Revenue from operations rose 2.31% to ₹7,625.28 crore.

