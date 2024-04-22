Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Adani Green, Jio Financial, MCX
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, April 22:
Reliance Industries: The conglomerate is set to release its Q4 FY24 results for the January-March quarter on Monday, April 22. The board of the company will also deliberate and approve a dividend for FY24. The conglomerate, with operations spanning from oil to telecom, is expected to showcase robust revenues and operational performance in the March quarter, propelled by its telecom and retail sectors, along with a significant recovery in its O2C segment due to gross refinery margins (GRMs). Most brokerage firms and D-Street analysts believe that concerns over Reliance Industries' net debt are exaggerated.
