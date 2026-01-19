Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, BHEL, IRFC among 10 shares in focus today; full list inside

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to open flat-to-negative on Monday, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Asian markets mostly traded lower on Monday; meanwhile, the US stock market also ended flat after Trump said at the White House on Friday that he would prefer National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett to remain in his current position, suggesting he may not be selected as the next U.S. Fed chair.

Early trends from Gift Nifty pointed towards a negative opening, was trading down by 143 points or 0.57% at 25,598.

"Indian equity markets are expected to open on a range-bound note with a mild positive bias, supported by continued strength in IT stocks following Infosys’ upgraded earnings guidance and steady resilience in the banking sector. However, upside is expected to remain capped by persistent FII outflows, global tariff uncertainties and geopolitical concerns, keeping overall risk appetite cautious. Volatility is likely to stay elevated as Q3 earnings announcements coincide with global macro and geo-political headlines. While steady DII inflows could cushion any declines, near-term direction will remain highly sensitive to FII flows and external cues,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Friday, the benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended their two-session losing streak on Friday, January 16, led by gains in IT majors such as Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

The Sensex finished 188 points, or 0.23%, higher at 83,570.35, while the Nifty 50 closed at 25,694.35, up 29 points, or 0.11%.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to move today.

BHEL, Tata Capital, Hindustan Zinc, IRFC Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals, Tata Capital, Hindustan Zinc, Indian Railway Finance Corporation will remain in focus as companies will declare their Q3 results today.

Reliance Industries RIL reported a Q3 net profit of ₹18,645 crore, driven primarily by its Digital Services and Oil-to-Chemicals businesses. Revenue climbed to ₹2.65 lakh crore, while EBITDA stood at ₹46,018 crore.

HDFC Bank HDFC Bank posted a net profit of ₹18,653 crore for Q3, with net interest income increasing 6.4% YoY to ₹32,615 crore. Asset quality stayed steady, as gross NPAs stood at 1.24% while net NPAs were at 0.42%.

ICICI Bank India’s second-largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank, on Saturday posted a 4% decline in standalone net profit for the December quarter, coming in at ₹11,318 crore compared with ₹11,792 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Tata Technologies Tata Technologies saw its bottom line almost vanish in the third quarter, with consolidated net profit plunging 96% YoY to ₹6.6 crore, compared with around ₹169 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Wipro IT services firm Wipro posted a 7% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹3,119 crore for the third quarter.

RBL Bank Private sector lender RBL Bank on Saturday posted a sharp 555% jump in net profit to ₹214 crore for the third quarter of FY26, compared with ₹33 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Tech Mahindra Tech Mahindra reported a Q3 net profit of ₹1,122 crore, as revenue increased 2.8% quarter-on-quarter to ₹14,393 crore. EBIT climbed 11.3% to ₹1,891.6 crore, with margins expanding to 13.1%.

Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India plans to invest ₹35,000 crore to set up a new manufacturing facility at Khoraj in Gujarat, with a targeted annual production capacity of 10 lakh vehicles.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions The company has won a ₹900 crore contract to supply power transformers to Tallgrass Integrated Logistics Solutions LLC in the US, for a major data centre project.