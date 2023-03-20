Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, HDFC, Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises3 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 07:33 AM IST
- Indiabulls Housing Finance and GNFC remain on the F&O ban list for 20 March. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
New Delhi: Here is the list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus in Monday's trade:
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×